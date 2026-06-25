Texas Longhorns Lose In-State Recruiting Battle to Penn State

With the summer recruiting phase nearly entering the dead period, the Texas Longhorns are beginning to shift the focus to the all-important upcoming 2026 season, looking to beat the lofty expectations placed upon them.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, this was a critical recruiting period, ensuring that his team will be set up for success beyond just the upcoming season, and maintaining a consistent place in the top 10 recruiting classes in the country.

The Longhorns have looked to continue that trend, though they were unable to do so with three-star cornerback Dhillon McGee, who instead committed to the Penn State Nittany Lions on Wednesday.

Why McGee Was So Sought-After

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jaylon Guilbeau (3) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

McGee is the No. 31 cornerback in the class, and is the No. 11-ranked cornerback from the Lone Star State for the cycle. Standing at 6-foot-1, 175 pounds, he has a tall frame that gives him an edge on the outside of the defense against taller receivers.

He sports great intuition, and better break on the ball, and has shown capabilities of fighting through receivers to defend against catches. He doesn't show top end speed, but has great acceleration to contain downfield threats, and the strength to fight off physical receivers as well.

He has a projectable frame, and an early skill-set that as he continues developing, should make him an impact player as he progresses throughout the rest of his collegiate career, and positional flexibility that could see him move around positions on a defense.

McGee Could Have Impacted Longhorns' Future

Texas Longhorns defensive back Malik Muhammad (5) celebrates after an interception during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Oklahoma Sooners at the Cotton Bowl. | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

The secondary for the Longhorns has been a staple of consistency, filled with veterans who grew through the Longhorns system. For 2026, though, there are veteran options, but they transferred in, and as a whole, the entire room is one of the youngest on the roster.

While that might leave question marks for the upcoming season, it could also be a sign of good things to come. There will be battle-tested younger guys, including Samari Matthews and Hayward Howard Jr., who will be looking to take the next step.

Had Texas been able to land McGee, he could have aimed to find himself earning early rotation minutes as a freshman in 2027.

But as college football fans know all too well, a verbal commitment doesn't mean much anymore. Expect the Longhorns to continue recruiting McGee throughout the summer.

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