Texas WR Cam Coleman Gets Official Player Rating for College Football 27

The Texas Longhorns are entering the 2026-27 with one of the strongest wide receiver groups in the nation wih the presence of Ryan Wingo and Auburn transfer Cam Coleman.

That duo is expected to perform efficiently on the field, especially with quarterback Arch Manning throwing to Wingo and Coleman. It also gives fans something to look forward to in terms of the hottest college football video game, EA SPORTS College Football 27.

The game is heading toward its official worldwide release in just a couple weeks, on July 9. Several Texas players will be featured within the game, with the Longhorns' newest playmaker making it into the better half of the top 10 wide receivers to appear in the game.

Cam Coleman Ranks As the No. 3 WR To Be Featured in CFB27

Auburn Tigers wide receiver Cam Coleman (8) drops a touchdown pass as Auburn Tigers take on South Alabama Jaguars at Jordan-Hare Stadium in Auburn, Ala. on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025. Auburn Tigers lead South Alabama Jaguars 28-9 at halftime. | Jake Crandall/ Advertiser / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

At the No. 3 spot, Texas wide receiver Cam Coleman will be one of the highest-rated players in the game after it releases in early July.

Coleman comes in with an individual overall grade of 92, ranking behind Ohio State wide receiver Jeremiah Smith at 99 OVR and Miami wide receiver Malachi Toney at 96 OVR.

The last seven names on the list include Florida State's Duce Robinson, Rutgers' KJ Duff, Alabama's Ryan Coleman-Williams, Texas A&M's Mario Craver, Colorado's Danny Scudero, Houston's Amare Thomas and Miami's Cooper Barkate.

Top 10 WRs in CFB27



Jeremiah Smith the first 99 overall 🅾️ pic.twitter.com/PL9asJg3kk — SleeperCFB (@SleeperCFB) June 24, 2026

Although Coleman has not officially yet started for Texas, it's no surprise that his name is featured at the top of this ranking. Coleman was one of the hottest prospects in the 2026 transfer portal window, and widely viewed as the best option to pick up for wide receiver. His commitment to Texas shot the Longhorns into pulling in the top-five transfer class nationally.

Coleman's two years with Auburn gave him plenty of impressive SEC experience, and notes from several analysts praise him highly for his agility and route-running skills, which undoubtedly will make him Manning's primary target in the endzone.

However, turning skill into productivity hasn't exactly been something that Coleman has been able to capitalize on during his collegiate career so far. A season with Texas, and Manning and Co., will be his opportunity to fully convert his potential into actual numbers.

His partnership with Wingo also calls back to other successful duos consisting of a longtime Texas player and an incoming transfer — such as the 2023-24 partnership between wide receivers Xavier Worthy and and Georgia transfer Adonai Mitchell.

With the game coming out well before Coleman's first season with the Longhorns, it will be interesting for onlookers to see how his on-field performance with Texas compares to his video game counterpart. But a high ranking in the top 10 of his position group doesn't hurt when considering the anticipation of his career as a Longhorn.

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