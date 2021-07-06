Texas’ Bijan Robinson Snubbed From Yet Another PFF List

Texas Longhorns star running back Bijan Robinson is regarded as one of the best players in the country. The sophomore is generating serious Heisman buzz going into the 2021 season under new head coach Steve Sarkisian.

However, PFF was not ready to name Robinson one of the top players, as they omitted him from their ranking of the top 50 college football players for this upcoming season.

The list included nine players from the Big 12 conference, highlighted by Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Spencer Rattler.

There are plenty of questions surrounding the Longhorns offense, but the talent of Robinson is undeniable. In his freshman season, the Arizona native produced 703 yards and four touchdowns in just nine games.

Robinson has certainly heard about the hefty expectations of himself throughout the summer, yet he has remained calm through it all.

“I know there’s a lot of hype around the Heisman Trophy and all that stuff, but I don’t pay attention to that stuff," Robinson told 247Sports this spring. "If you start paying attention, you start getting a big head and won’t work as hard.”

Offensive genius Sarkisian, along with his new elite weapon in Robinson, will look to continue proving doubters and the media wrong going into the 2021 season.

