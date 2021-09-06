Texas' Bijan Robinson Wins Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week

It's only been one game, yet the star-studded Longhorn's running back continues to rack-in accolades

Texas Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson was all over the field for the No. 21 Longhorns in the team's 38-18 win over No. 23 Louisiana on Saturday. The true sophomore caught a lot of national attention after his performance, as many continue to name him as an early Heisman candidate.

He's on pace to earn numerous accolades throughout the season, and it hasn't taken long for that to become official. On Monday, the Big 12 conference announced that Robinson was the Big 12 Offensive Player of the Week.

READ MORE: Longhorns Recruiting Tracker: Coveted WR Shazz Preston Includes Texas in Top 4

This announcement comes after Robinson was also named the Walter Camp National Offensive Player of the Week on Sunday.

The entire Texas offense played smart team football against Louisiana, with Robinson at the forefront of Steve Sarkisian's offensive game-plan.

The Tucson native was the Longhorn's leading rusher on the day 20 carries for 103 yards and one score. He was also Texas' second-leading receiver in the game, hauling in four catches for 73 yards and another touchdown.

The versatile performance was a notable one, as it marked Robinson's career-highs for carries (20), receiving yards (74), and total touches (24). Playing in an offense under a coach like Sark seems to already be working wonders.

READ MORE: Big 12 Power Rankings: Texas Jumps, But Not High Enough

Louisiana stayed competitive during the early stages of the second half, but the Longhorns remained stout throughout the afternoon. Robinson could have added on to his already impressive day, but Sarkisian elected to distribute carries to back-up running backs Roschon Johnson and Keilan Robinson instead for a good chunk of the second half.

Bijan Robinson's 2021 season is already off to a fiery start after week one. He'll get the chance to improve his Heisman candidacy on the road against the Arkansas Razorbacks this upcoming Saturday.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.