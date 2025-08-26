Texas CB Motivated for Rematch vs. Jeremiah Smith and Ohio State
Last season the Texas Longhorns faced one of the nation's best wide receivers in the college football semifinals in a matchup against Ohio State and Jeremiah Smith.
Holding one of this season's top Heisman candidates to his worst stat line of the season, the Longhorns will look to force a similar performance this Saturday, something cornerback Malik Muhammad spoke on in a recent media availability.
Muhammad's Comments on Smith and This Saturday's matchup
In last year's game between Texas and Ohio State, the Longhorns' secondary held Jeremiah Smith to just one reception for three yards. One of the nation's most dynamic wide receivers, and just the latest in a long line of impressive Ohio State receivers, Smith will be looking for a chance to redeem a less-than-memorable semifinal performance.
"I'm sure he's overly motivated," Muhammad said of Smith. "He has all the hype right now. He's the guy that everyone is looking at in college football, so I'm sure he's overly motivated, especially coming out of that game last year."
Muhammad and the Longhorns will now look to once again limit Smith's influence on the game and prevent anything explosive from the highly rated receiver.
"Just taking away the dynamic plays, he's an explosive player," Muhammad said. "He is the goal of their offense, just stopping the huge explosive plays, not letting him get going and just keeping it to a minimum."
Smith finished the 2024 season with 76 receptions, 1,315 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns. According to CBS Sports, Smith enters the season with the fourth-best odds to win the Heisman, sitting behind quarterbacks Cade Klubnik, Garret Nussmeier and Arch Manning.
Texas' biggest test of the season in week one, Smith is the Buckeye's biggest weapon heading into Saturday's game. The Longhorns had the nation's top secondary last season, but saw some major departures from the unit. Now in the NFL, Texas lost the best corner in college football last season in Jahdae Barron, as well as safety Andrew Mukuba.
Muhammad now takes over as the team's top corner and will be looked to in stopping Smith in week one for the Longhorns. With memories of last season's game still in the minds of returners such as Muhammad, the team will want to prove they can take their revenge against the Buckeyes.
"I kind of don't like watching [last year's game]," Muhammad said. "I didn't play up to the standard, we didn't play up to the standard, so I kind of don't like watching it, but you have to watch it, you have to critique yourself...and learn from our mistakes."
Texas takes on Ohio State at 12 ET on Saturday to kick off the 2025 season.