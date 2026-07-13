The Texas Starter Facing More Pressure Than Anyone Not Named Arch Manning

The pass rusher, his piercing eyes strike fear into the quarterback on the line of scrimmage, his prideful cadence is merely an act, a smokescreen to prolong the inevitable.

The opposing lineman's stomach quakes at the thought of the impending two- or three-second tango as he watches the linebacker readying for battle, waiting to seize his opportunity.

At a moment's notice, the once towering lineman stumbled back, confused and scared, realizing he had broken the assignment. It has become far too late to recover.

Yelling like a rabid pillager staking his claim to his territory – the backfield. The linebacker has won, feasting on his treat – the battered signal caller – to the gratification of 100,000 souls.

If action is what you desire, crave even, Colin Simmons has proven to be the wrecker of the Texas Longhorns demolition crew of defense since walking on the Forty Acres three years ago.

For Texas to exorcise its postseason demons, it will need another career year and even more from its No. 1 pass rusher.

“We've got to have him activated in the rush,” Muschamp said in April. “He’s got really good instincts on the rush game and in the pass game on protections.”

Simmons Isn’t The Only Notable Longhorns With Eyes On Him

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons (1) celebrates with the golden hat following the Red River Rivalry college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners and the Texas Longhorn at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Dallas, Texas, Saturday, Oct. 11, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Like his counterpart on offense, Simmons has been in the spotlight since his high school days at the South Dallas powerhouse, Duncanville. Unlike Manning, Simmons has been a major contributor since his freshman season.

Building upon a stellar freshman campaign, earning the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year honors, Simmons led the Southeastern Conference charts with a breakout performance sophomore year, recording 12 sacks.

Simmons closed out the season, recording five quarterback takedowns in the final five games of the Longhorns season. It’s no doubt why he’s being heralded as one of the best defensive prospects in the coming year's NFL draft.

Will Muschamp reenters the fold for Texas and opens the door for Simmons to thrive in a very aggressive defensive scheme, although it won’t be the same role he'd had under former coordinator Pete Kwiatkowski over the past two years.

“He’s going to play some (defensive) end, he’s going to move around a lot,” Muschamp said. “Our job is to put him in situations where people can’t ID him all the time.”

Under this philosophy, Simmons will be able to play his traditional role of being the primary pass rusher on the outside. While some schemes will take the pressure off him as the main defensive hotkey, disguising him from the offense and allowing him to create plays.

Of course, opposing offenses have a multitude of other players to worry about besides Simmons, with the Longhorns returning multiple defense starters on the line and up the middle.

Despite being vocal last season about leading the nation or conference in sacks last season, the latter being one he ultimately achieved, Simmons isn’t going to be too focused on what the stat sheet says.

“If it comes, it comes,” Simmons said in April. “I’m going to let it come naturally.”

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