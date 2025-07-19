Texas Longhorns Knew Colin Simmons was 'Different' Early On
ATLANTA - While Arch Manning and the offense will make headlines for the remaining weeks leading up to the season, it is the Texas Longhorns defense that looks to be the strength on paper heading into 2025. They return six starters on that side of the ball, which doesn't even count their most exciting players, Colin Simmons.
The former five-star prospect lived up to his billing as a true freshman. He joined linebacker Anthony Hill Jr., cornerback Jahdae Barron, and safeties Michael Taaffe and Andrew Mukuba as one of the Longhorns' top players defensively.
But how quickly did it take for his teammates to recognize just how special Simmons would end up proving to be? According to Hill, they realized as soon as the first day of spring practice last year.
Why Colin Simmons Is Special
"From the first day of spring ball when he came in, I saw, I knew something was going to be different about him, just the way he can get off the football and do different stuff," Hill said. "The way he can bend, I knew he was going to be special from one of the first couple of practices. It's an honor to play with him. He's going to have a great year."
Hill's answer is pretty much the same as the aforementioned senior safety, Taaffe, who was asked the same question.
"The second that he stepped on campus, I knew Colin Simmons would be the guy," Taaffe said. "He's one of the guys coming in that he's a three-year-and-out, first-round type of guy. I don't want to put too much pressure on him, but I know that's the expectation for himself."
As a true freshman, Simmons led Texas in sacks with nine as he also recorded 48 tackles, 14 for a loss, three forced fumbles, and an interception. The former five-star prospect won the Shaun Alexander Freshman of the Year award, in addition to being named a first-team Freshman All-American and SEC All-Freshman Team.
He was one of the top players last season who boasted five AP All-Americans, and now, as he heads into his sophomore season, he looks set to become an AP All-American in his own right.
The Longhorns lost their major contributors along the interior of the defensive line to the NFL Draft from a season ago. They brought back their major contributors off the edge in Trey Moore, Ethan Burke, and Simmons. The pass rush that finished second in the SEC in sacks last year looks set to be near the top again, with Simmons leading the way.