Trevor Goosby's Injury Gives Texas Longhorns Valuable Chance to Test OT Depth

The Texas Longhorns received a short scare when star left tackle Trevor Goosby left Monday's practice with a knee injury.

However, ESPN's Pete Thamel reported that Goosby had an MRI on his left knee Tuesday morning and was diagnosed with a bone bruise. There isn't a current timetable for his return, but Texas avoided a severe long-term injury.

It's possible that Goosby could miss the remainder of fall camp leading up to the opening game against Texas State on Saturday, September 5th. That would mean the offensive line will be put to the test.

Texas Will Test Its OT Depth

Wake Forest Demon Deacons offensive lineman Melvin Siani (71) blocks. Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Goosby's value to the Longhorns cannot be quantified. He's one of the best left tackles in the country, as recognized by his Phil Steele Preseason First-Team All-American selection.

Texas will face some early-season adversity with the loss of Goosby. But it presents an opportunity for Steve Sarkisian to evaluate his offensive line depth. Injuries are inevitable, so the Longhorns must reshuffle the offensive line for the time being.

Wake Forest transfer Melvin Sianai could be the likely candidate to move from right to left tackle. He's an experienced player, but these next couple of weeks are going to be critical. Luckily, Sianai has reps at left tackle, but there will certainly be an adjustment period if he does win the job.

Goosby's absence also gifts redshirt freshman Jordan Coleman a chance to show what he has to offer. Sarkisian talked about Coleman's potential in the spring.

"You see the physical ability," Sarkisian said. "When he does it right, it's like 'whoa'."

Will the Longhorns Have Enough Talent at OT?

Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on. Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Having depth on the offensive line is critical to success. There is a high chance that the starting unit at the beginning of the season will change. Of course, there isn't much comfort with Goosby's injury, but it gives Sarkisian an earlier chance to see what he has.

A mid-season injury is a bit more chaotic, and decisions have to be made on the fly. With a couple of weeks left in fall camp, the coaching staff has more time to evaluate the potential options at left tackle, should Goosby miss time.

Siani feels like the best option at the moment. Leave the rest of the line as is and possibly move Andre Cojoe to right tackle. Replacing Goosby is impossible, but the Longhorns are well-equipped to handle a blow like this.

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