Texas Finally Gets A Decision in the Cole Hutson Eligibility Case

The Texas Longhorns are solely focused on the 2026 season, and with one of the best rosters in college football, the campaign is just beginning in the program's quest for a return to the College Football Playoffs.

The first big step on that journey lies ahead in a primetime matchup against the Ohio State Buckeyes, in a week two affair that is a rematch from last year's season opener, where the Longhorns fell in a 14-7 slugfest.

The Longhorns got good news ahead of the 2026 meeting, though, as offensive lineman Cole Hutson will be available for the game against the Buckeyes after he was ruled eligible, according to Pete Thamel on College GameDay.

Experience Matters for Hutson

Dallas Cowboys offensive tackle Cole Hutson (68) on the field during practice at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Hutson flew under the radar at the beginning of the season, while fans around college football were up in arms regarding the eligibility of players who participated in NFL mini-camps, making their return to college football.

After failing to be selected in the 2026 NFL Draft, Hutson participated in minicamps for the Cleveland Browns and Dallas Cowboys, but didn't make either of the rosters following the break into camp. That left Hutson to get a TRO, giving him an extra year of eligibility, which he was granted, and he returned to Austin.

Hutson returns with plenty of experience, having played 48 games, including 23 starts, for the Longhorns. Along with his experience, he started five games at center and five at guard, proving his positional flexibility along the interior of the offensive line is perhaps his greatest strength.

He has also found plenty of success, being a key contributor in 2023 and 2024, both years the Longhorns' offensive line was named a finalist for the Joe Moore Award, which is given to the best offensive line in college football for the season.

How Does Hutson Impact the Ohio State Meeting?

Texas Longhorns offensive lineman Cole Hutson (54) and offensive lineman Kelvin Banks Jr. (78) in action during the game between the Texas Longhorns and the Clemson Tigers in the CFP National Playoff First Round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns ensured the offensive line was completely revamped this offseason, giving the program plenty of star talent and depth pieces to block for star quarterback Arch Manning. Head coach Steve Sarkisian spoke in the offseason about getting Hutson back in shape and ready for game days, which was going to take time.

Now, with Hutson ruled eligible, he seems primed for a return, but it won't be as a starter for the Longhorns, despite his experience with the offense and the Buckeyes. The Longhorns have a built-in starting five, including Dylan Sikorski, who has the first depth option in the interior.

However, if any unfortunate injury occurs, Hutson could see some time. Regardless, he will provide critical depth for one of the most banged-up groups in the sport.

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