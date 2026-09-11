No. 4 Texas vs. No. 1 Ohio State: How to Watch, Odds, Injuries, and More

With the beginning of the college football season underway, the Texas Longhorns have a tune-up game under their belt, having dismantled the Texas State Bobcats to set the tone for the 2026 season under quarterback Arch Manning.

Week one is done, however, and the Longhorns have moved on to their rematch with the Ohio State Buckeyes, who have beaten them the last two seasons. This contest, though, is in Austin and means a little bit more to both teams.

With multiple storylines on both sides, here is how to watch the highly anticipated week two matchup on primetime.

How to Watch Texas vs. Ohio State

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian leads his team on to the field before a game against the Texas State Bobcats at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Who: No. 4 Texas Longhorns 1-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 1 Ohio State 1-0 (0-0 in Big 10)

No. 4 Texas Longhorns 1-0 (0-0 in SEC) vs. No. 1 Ohio State 1-0 (0-0 in Big 10) What: Second game of the season

Second game of the season When: Saturday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT

Saturday, September 12, at 6:30 p.m. CT Where: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas)

DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium (Austin, Texas) TV/Steaming: ESPN

ESPN Radio: Longhorns Radio Network

Longhorns Radio Network Radio Announcers: Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter)

Craig Way (play-by-play), Roger Wallace (color), Will Matthews (sideline reporter) Last Season: Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes would also fail to live up to expectations, losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the early round of the College Football Playoffs.

Despite starting as pre-season favorites, the Longhorns would finish 10-3, including going 6-2 in the SEC, and would miss out on the College Football Playoffs. The Buckeyes would also fail to live up to expectations, losing to the Miami Hurricanes in the early round of the College Football Playoffs. Series History: The Buckeyes hold the edge in the all-time series 3-2, and have won the last two matchups in the last two seasons.

Meet the Coaches

Ohio State Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day watches from the sideline during the NCAA football game against the Ball State Cardinals at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on Sept. 5, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ryan Day, Ohio State: Almost no coach has been more successful since Day took over the Buckeyes in 2018, holding an 83-12 record, including winning a national championship in 2024. Day was a quarterback and linebacker at New Hampshire from 1998 to 2001.

Steve Sarkisian, Texas: In his sixth season in the Forty Acres, Sarkisian boasts a 49-20 record and has led the Longhorns to back-to-back college football playoff appearances in 2023 and 2024. Tasked with bringing back the Longhorns program to its glory days, they entered the 2026 season as the preseason number five-ranked team in the AP poll. He previously served as an assistant at Alabama and played at BYU during his collegiate career.

Matchup Odds via Draft Kings

Spread: Texas -1.5 (-112), Ohio State +1.5 (-108)

Texas -1.5 (-112), Ohio State +1.5 (-108) Over/Under: 49.5 (O -105, U -115)

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants to help, call 1-800-Gambler .

Injury Report

The Longhorns will not release an injury report unless the contest is against a conference opponent.

That said, Texas running back Derrek Cooper will likely be sidelined for the game after suffering an ankle injury against Texas State. Sarkisian says that Cooper will be in a boot for the "foreseeable future."

Texas safety Yaheim Riley also didn't dress for the opener.

What to Know About the Buckeyes

The Buckeyes cruised to a week one win over Ball State, dominating for a 56-3 win and settling into the new-look defense. The offense returned plenty of big names, but replacing the departures on the offensive line will be a critical factor in the matchup, as they struggled in week one.

Known for their defense, the program is once again in a reloading year as it returns less than 40 percent of last season's production. There is plenty of talent to pick from, but getting them up to game speed will be the big test in this one.

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