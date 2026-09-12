Three Questions Texas Must Answer vs. Ohio State

The time has finally arrived. One of the biggest games this season will kick off in Austin as the No. 4 Texas Longhorns host the No. 1 Ohio State Buckeyes. The stakes are high for both teams as they eye their goals beyond the regular season.

Ohio State bested Texas 14-7 in last year's season opener. Neither offense executed at a high level, but the Buckeyes did just enough to win. Now, the Buckeyes travel to Darrell K. Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium, which could be a massive advantage for the Longhorns.

This game is littered with star talent, but here are three questions Texas must answer on Saturday.

Can the Secondary Slow Down Jeremiah Smith One More Time?

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It's no secret that Jeremiah Smith is one of the best offensive weapons in the country. He's a gifted wide receiver who can swing momentum in the blink of an eye. However, Smith hasn't been as dominant against Texas in the two previous meetings.

Last year, Smith caught six passes for 43 yards. In the 2024 College Football Playoff Semifinal, Smith had one catch for three yards. It would be a huge win for Will Muschamp's defense if they can repeat that success on Saturday.

Muschamp will throw multiple coverages at Smith throughout the game. If the Longhorns' secondary wins that battle, it should bode well for Texas.

Who Makes a Game-Changing Play?

Texas Longhorns defensive end Colin Simmons. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In last year's game, no one on the Longhorns made a game-altering play. To get a win on Saturday, someone must do something out of the ordinary. Can Muschamp's defense create a takeaway to give the offense a short field?

Whether it's a Colin Simmons strip sack, a Jelani McDonald interception, or a big kickoff return, Texas has to create a big play to get the home crowd buzzing. Maybe the offense does enough to win on its own, but it feels like this game will need a massive play from the defense or special teams.

Can Arch Manning Get a Signature Win?

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

You could certainly argue that last year's wins against Texas A&M and Oklahoma were signature wins for Arch Manning. But this could be "the" moment for Manning.

Last year's game was a struggle. Manning was uncomfortable and indecisive with his reads. Now, he gets a second chance at redemption. A loss may not end the season, but a win looks really good on the Longhorns' resume.

If Manning can slow the game down and play at his pace, Texas should move the ball successfully. This game could rest on Manning's shoulders.

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