Texas Football: Could Samuel Cosmi be a Top 10 Pick in 2021?

Texas' first-round draft drought is well known by this point.

The Longhorns haven't had a player drafted in the first round since all the way back in 2015, but you have to go back quite a bit further to find the last time Texas had an offensive lineman taken in the first round.

The last time that happened was 2002, when the Buffalo Bills selected Mike Williams with the No. 4 overall pick. That's hard to believe when you look back at some of the road-grating offensive fronts the Longhorns produced in the mid-2000s.

That could all change soon though. Texas offensive tackle Samuel Cosmi has been gaining traction among NFL Draft pundits for the past few weeks, not only as a potential first-rounder, but possibly a top 10 pick.

Here's what Mel Kiper had to say about Cosmi in a recent analysis.

Cosmi, who started at right tackle as a redshirt freshman in 2018 then switched to left tackle last season, is a phenomenal athlete. Just watch this 12-yard touchdown reception from 2019. He has great feet and can also bowl over edge defenders in the run game. If he puts all of his talent together, he could be a top-10 pick. The Big 12 is wide open in 2020, but the Longhorns have the league’s best offensive lineman and a really solid veteran quarterback in Sam Ehlinger.

Early draft analysis is always a little tricky, of course. Cosmi isn't even a lock to come out after what will be his junior season. He sent off for a draft grade last year and was advised to return to school.

But with all the current momentum going Cosmi's way there will certainly be a lot of eyes on the Texas offensive line from NFL scouts. Cosmi will have a chance to change the recent narrative surrounding Texas and sending players to the NFL.

To get the latest Texas Longhorns Posts posts as they happen, join the Texas Longhorns Community by clicking “Follow” at the top right corner of the page (mobile users can click the notifications bell icon), and follow Texas Longhorns SI on Twitter @LonghornsSI