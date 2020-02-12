LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: DeMarvion Overshown Moving to Linebacker

Chris Dukes

The Texas coaching staff will move safety DeMarvion Overshown to linebacker for spring practice, according to a recent statement from head coach Tom Herman. 

The move was announced as part of a slew of position changes during Herman's Tuesday press conference, his first since the Alamo Bowl postgame meeting with the media five weeks ago. 

The move comes after recent news that linebacker Adeoey Ayodele will miss spring practice due to surgery on his foot. 

With a dearth of depth at linebacker and plenty of talent at safety, the numbers add up for Overshown's move, but it is the 6-foot-4, 210-pounder's skill set that pushed Herman and his staff over the top on the decision.

Even as a defensive back Overshown was known as one of the fiercest hitters on the team - and surest tacklers - for the last two seasons. 

"I love the way he runs," defensive coordinator Chris Ash said. "I love the way he hits. I think he's got a great position versatility that he could do a lot of different things. And at the end of the day, we'll figure out what position fits his skill set best" 

"He's a guy that I said earlier can really run his physical has played multiple positions," new Linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler said. (He) kind of played all over a year ago. Just watching his point of attack stuff and he's got a lot of tools."

