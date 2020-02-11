LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Roschon Johnson to Stay at Running Back

Chris Dukes

Texas athlete Roschon Johnson is expected to stay at tailback for the foreseeable future according to a statement made by Texas head coach Tom Herman on Tuesday afternoon. 

Recruited as the No. 14 dual-threat quarterback in the 2019 class according to 247Sports, Johnson was basically forced into service at running back a week before the start of the season after a rash of injuries left Texas exceptionally thin at the position. 

It didn't take long before Johnson proved himself to be more than just another warm body to fill out a roster. He racked up 758 yards and had a pair of 100-yard rushing games against West Virginia and Texas Tech. 

Johnson had expressed a desire to eventually move back to quarterback during the season but has re-evaluated his best path to see the field and help the program over the past few months and eventually found it in his best interest to stay at tailback. 

Texas has the potential to have the best group of running backs in the Herman era going into 2019 with the return of Keaontay Ingram, Johnson and newcomer Bijan Robinson - ranked the No. 1 running back in the 2020 class according to 247 Sports. 

New offensive coordinator Mike Yurcich ran a running-back-friendly scheme during his tenure at Oklahoma State and most expect him to re-commit to the run game to take some pressure off Sam Ehlinger and a group of young receivers big on talent, but still lacking in experience heading into the season. 

