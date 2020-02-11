LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: Jordan Whittington Moving to Slot Receiver

Chris Dukes

Texas head coach Tom Herman officially announced Jordan Whittington would move to wide receiver. 

Whittington was originally recruited to play in the slot for the Longhorns, but moved to running back due to a series of injuries over the spring in 2019. 

Whittington was the No. 20 wide receiver, No. 134 national recruit and No. 22 in the state of Texas according to 247Sports.

He posted over 3,000 receiving yards, 5,400 all purpose yards and 60 total touchdowns over his last three seasons in high school. 

Whittington was scheduled to get a fair share of the carries in the backfield in 2019, but re-aggrivated a sports hernia injury from high school in the first game of the season. 

Whittington spent all season trying to get back into the lineup, but ended up needing a second procedure in December. 

Expected to be healthy entering spring football, Whittington will immediately compete for playing time with returner Jake Smith. 

Smith started the season strong, but fizzled a bit down the stretch as he hit what is often called the "freshman wall". With Devin Duvernay gone both Whittington and Smith will get ample opportunities to show what they can do in practice and earn future playing time in the fall. 

The Texas staff underwent a major overhaul during the offseason, replacing multiple assistants and both coordinators after a disappointing 8-5 campaign. The Longhorns held a press conference Tuesday to not only wrap up the 2020 recruiting class but talk about all the new additions to the staff. 

