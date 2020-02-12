LonghornsCountry
Texas Football: B.J. Foster to Miss Spring Practice After Shoulder Surgery

Chris Dukes

Texas safety B.J. Foster will miss spring football practice after undergoing shoulder surgery. 

Longhorns head coach Tom Herman made the announcement Tuesday afternoon during his press availability, the first time the media has heard directly from the head coach since Texas' 38-10 victory over Utah in the Alamo Bowl. 

The procedure was something the coaching staff anticipated after Foster separated his shoulder last season and sat out eight games because of the injury.

"We had to wait until his nerves calm down enough for him to have a successful rehab," Herman said. 

In just five games he totaled 25 tackles, 2.5 for loss a sack and an interception, but played nearly the entire season at less than 100 percent and in a heavy shoulder brace. 

In 2018 as a true freshman he had 46 tackles, nine for loss, 2.5 sacks an interception, two forced fumbles and five passes broken up. Coming out of high school he was the No. 1 overall player in the state of Texas according to the Austin Amerian Statesman, Houston Chronicle and ESPN.

Texas will move former cornerback Anthony Cook over to the nickel position to help with depth while Foster recovers. Josh Thompson will also play the position. 

Foster is expected to return at 100 percent for summer conditioning according to Herman. 

