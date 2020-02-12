Texas Football: Joseph Ossai Moving to New Position

Texas linebacker Joseph Ossai will be moving to a new position in 2020, a new hybrid 'jack' position in 2020.

The position will be a hybrid of a defensive end and outside linebacker with more emphasis on being a full-time pass rusher.

"He (Ossai) will rush the passer and drop (into coverage) every now and then," Herman said.

Ossai was a force last year at outside linebacker, recording 55 tackles, seven tackles for loss, two sacks, two interceptions, one pass break up, one forced fumble and blocked one kick. He was also the defensive MVP of the Alamo Bowl. He always seemed to be at his best when he was at or near the line of scrimmage.

"I think when you start about looking at the defense and building a defense, you want to start up front," new defensive coordinator Chris Ash said. "There are a lot of big, strong physical players that are coming back to play a lot of snaps last year. We have to identify who are going to be our primary pass rushers I think Joseph has an opportunity to be one of those types of guys."

Byron Vaughns will also play the new position. The sophomore linebacker played in six games last year and had a career-high eight tackles against Kansas. He was the No. 26 linebacker in the 2018 class according to 247Sports.

Vaughns most recently made headlines for a not-so-great reason, being sent home for a violation of team rules during the week prior to the Alamo Bowl along with fellow linebacker David Gbenda.

What do you think?

Is this a good use for Ossai's talents? What percentage would you like to see him rush the passer and how often would you like to see him drop into coverage in 2020?

