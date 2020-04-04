Texas Football: Latest Mock Draft Has Duvernay Going in Third Round

LonghornsCountry
The 2020 draft class is as stacked with receiver talent as any in recent memory which has made it hard to pin down exactly which pass-catcher will come off the board at what time. 

Estimates have seen Texas wide receiver Devin Duvernay waiting until day three or going as early as the second round, depending on which NFL Draft sage you want to believe. 

The latest mock draft from Bleacher Report's Matt Miller has the Longhorn playmaker going in the third round (No. 93 overall) to the Tennessee Titans. 

Tennessee would be a solid fit for Duvernay. The Titans had what might have been the best overall rushing attack in the NFL last year led by Derrick Henry and a re-emergent Ryan Tannehill leading the passing game. Duvernay would not only get a chance to work with an experienced, accomplished passer in Tannehill, but also benefit from teams stacking the box to stop Henry. 

Duvernay ran one of the fastest 40-yard dash times at the NFL Combine this year. His home-run ability could add the last dimension needed to the Tennesee offense and give the Titans the added firepower needed to match up with explosive teams like Kansas City in the playoffs. 

Duvernay could also contribute on special teams at Tennessee. He's got the open-field moves to become a dangerous punt and kick returner at the professional level. 

And if you are into that sort of thing (which most people these days are), he would be a great fantasy football pickup with the Titans. His ability to get open on third downs and make the most of screen passes behind the line of scrimmage would make him an instant threat in PPR leagues in particular. 

