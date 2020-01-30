LonghornsCountry
Top Stories
Longhorns in the pros
Football
The Forty Acres

Texas Football: Longhorns Extend Offer to Katy Defensive Back (Watch Highlights)

Chris Dukes

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to secure the services of second-generation standout Bobby Taylor. 

Taylor is the son of former Notre Dame All American and 10-year NFL veteran Bobby Taylor and has already drawn attention from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Oklahoma State and several others. 

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Taylor is even longer than his height and has the frame to add enough bulk to hang with the big, physical receivers in the Big 12. 

A&M was the first program to offer Taylor all the way in October, but things have been moving quickly since then. Alabama extended an offer on Jan. 22, then Oklahoma's on Jan. 28. Texas joined the derby one day later to bring his total number of offers up to 15 so far. 

Texas will likely have to make up some ground when it comes to Taylor's recruitment as A&M appears to have an inside edge according to the word on the street, but there is still plenty of time for new defensive backs coach Jay Valai to make up ground and make the Longhorns' case for this young and talented player. 

Four-star Texas quarterback commit Jalen Milroe tweeted out a shout out to Taylor shortly after he announced the Longhorn offer with a light recruiting pitch to get the Katy star to potentially join forces with Milroe on the Forty Acres for a run at a 2023 national title. 

What do you think? 

Have you been impressed with Valai's efforts on the recruiting trail so far? What are the Longhorns' chances of landing this Houston-area star? Sound off in the comments and make your voice heard. 

Comments

Football

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Texas Football: Could Longhorns Target Transfer Receiver?

Oklahoma State's C.J. Moore's decision to enter the transfer portal has raised some eyebrows in the UT fanbase

Chris Dukes

by

Smithy

Texas Basketball: Longhorns Get Wild Road Win at TCU

Texas holds on through crazy final minute to snap three-game skid

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Longhorns Depth Chart Takes Major Hit as Linebacker Enters Transfer Portal

Juwan Mitchell will seek other options, leaving Texas dangerously thin at his position going into spring camp

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Longhorn Signee Now the No. 1 Running Back in 2020 Class

Texas' Bijan Robinson jumped to the top ranking at his position according to 247 Sports

Chris Dukes

by

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: Major Longhorn Target Earns Fifth Star From Recruiting Service

Bastrop Cedar Creek's Alfred Collins is the most important prospect left on Texas' board

Chris Dukes

by

ColtBennett

Texas Football: Longhorns Offer Versatile 2021 Athlete

Washington State athlete Julien Simon has potential at several different positions at the next level

Chris Dukes

by

Davis1123

Texas Football: Longhorn Legend Inducted Into Missouri Sports Hall of Fame

Derrick Johnson finished his pro career as the Kansas City Chiefs all-time leading tackler

Chris Dukes

by

Banner1231

Texas Football: Longhorn Assistant Coach Claps Back Hard at Aggie Fan on Twitter

Hand got the better of a Texas A&M fan in a short social media exchange

Chris Dukes

Texas Football: How the Longhorns Got Out of Quarterback Purgatory

Texas turned to its own back yard to fix a decade-long quarterback slump

Chris Dukes

Texas Longhorns Mailbag: 2020 Backup Quarterback Derby, Potential Transfers?

We answer your questions about the hot topics concerning Longhorn Nation

Chris Dukes