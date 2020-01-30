Texas Football: Longhorns Extend Offer to Katy Defensive Back (Watch Highlights)

The Longhorns have thrown their hat in the ring in the race to secure the services of second-generation standout Bobby Taylor.

Taylor is the son of former Notre Dame All American and 10-year NFL veteran Bobby Taylor and has already drawn attention from Alabama, Oklahoma, Texas A & M, Oklahoma State and several others.

At 6-foot-1 and 180 pounds, Taylor is even longer than his height and has the frame to add enough bulk to hang with the big, physical receivers in the Big 12.

A & M was the first program to offer Taylor all the way in October, but things have been moving quickly since then. Alabama extended an offer on Jan. 22, then Oklahoma's on Jan. 28. Texas joined the derby one day later to bring his total number of offers up to 15 so far.

Texas will likely have to make up some ground when it comes to Taylor's recruitment as A & M appears to have an inside edge according to the word on the street, but there is still plenty of time for new defensive backs coach Jay Valai to make up ground and make the Longhorns' case for this young and talented player.

Four-star Texas quarterback commit Jalen Milroe tweeted out a shout out to Taylor shortly after he announced the Longhorn offer with a light recruiting pitch to get the Katy star to potentially join forces with Milroe on the Forty Acres for a run at a 2023 national title.

What do you think?

Have you been impressed with Valai's efforts on the recruiting trail so far? What are the Longhorns' chances of landing this Houston-area star? Sound off in the comments and make your voice heard.