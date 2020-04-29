Texas Football: Longhorns Land Grad Transfer Receiver Tarik Black

Texas has landed the services of Michigan graduate transfer receiver Tarik Black.

The Michigan receiver made the announcement Tuesday evening via a post on Instagram.

At 6-foot-3 and 205 pounds Black has the prototypical size and athleticism to play in the Texas offense. He came to Michigan as a highly-touted recruit and made an immediate splash on campus by starting the first three games of his college career, but injuries hampered his progress for much of his first two seasons as a Wolverine.

He played in 12 contests a year ago, catching 25 passes for 323 yards and a touchdown.

He never really found traction in Michigan, but a lot of people believe there is a lot of traction left on Black's tires.

It's a major boost for a Texas receiving group that was big on talent, but in need of more experience after the graduations of leading receivers Devin Duvernay and Collin Johnson.

Black will not only bring production to the Texas receivers room, but should also add some leadership for a group that will include Brennan Eagles, Jordan Whittington, Jake Smith, Joshua Moore.

Freshmen Troy Omeire (already on campus) and Dajon Harrison (arrives this summer) could also push for a chance to catch passes from Sam Ehlinger this season.

