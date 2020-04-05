Texas Football: Makes the Cut for Playmaking Linebacker

Baltimore, Maryland linebacker Aaron Willis recently released his list of top seven schools, including Texas in a group with Michigan, LSU, Alabama, Tennessee, Maryland and Arizona State.

The 6-foot, 200-pound Willis is the No. 9 outside linebacker, No. 4 player in the state of Maryland and No. 110 overall prospect in the 2021 class according to 247Sports.

Watching his film: Could be a "jack" linebacker in Chris Ash's system. He is quick off the edge and has the cover skills needed to fulfill those duties hen called upon at the Division I level. Looking at what Texas wants to do with DeMarvion Overshown at the "will" position, he could fit that mold after the safety-turned-linebacker's time on the Forty Acres is over as well. In either case, Willis is clearly going to have to add some weight to his frame to play on the second level, even in the Big 12. He takes excellent angles to the ball, pursues from the outside in and does a great job bringing guys down in one-on-one situations.

Where Texas stands: The Longhorns should feel really good about making Willis' list. Texas was late offering the four-star prospect and the program's inclusion in this group shows the progress they have made in a short time.

