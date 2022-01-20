WATCH: Wyoming WR Transfer Isaiah Neyor Brings Big-Play Ability to Texas

The Longhorns added some solid depth at receiver through the transfer portal

Despite a 5-7 season filled with shortcomings and question marks, the Texas Longhorns still managed to find some solid production from its wide receivers, particularly standout freshman Xavier Worthy.

On Thursday, the Longhorns added more talent to the position through the transfer portal, as former Wyoming wideout Isaiah Neyor announced he would be transferring to Texas to play for Steve Sarkisian and new wide receivers coach Brennan Marion.

Neyor had originally committed on Jan. 8 to Tennessee but surprisingly flipped his commitment to join the Longhorns.

Last season at Wyoming, Neyor was an efficient receiver that made the most of each touch he received in the offense. Despite just 44 catches on the season, which averages out to a little over three grabs per game, Neyor was tied for fifth in the country in receiving scores (12) and average yards per catch (20.0).

He was the clear No. 1 target in the red zone in Wyoming's offense, something he proved throughout the season.

Against Northern Illinois on Sept. 11, Neyor found the end zone three different times.

His first touchdown came on an easy 34-yard play that saw Neyor beat his man with pure straight-line speed before catching a perfect pass right at the front of the end zone.

Neyor's second touchdown of the day was more of the same near the end of the first half, as he outclassed the defensive back before high-pointing the pass while managing to get both feet down in the back of the end zone.

With Wyoming holding a steady 28-16 lead midway through the third quarter, Neyor took the end around as he went untouched for the score from six yards out.

On just six total touches, the Fort Worth native managed to score twice through the air and once on the ground. It's clear he's looking for the end zone every time he gets the ball.

Neyor had a six-game scoring streak to close out the season but should see a slight decline in the Texas offense due to the presence of Xavier Worthy and Jordan Whittington.

Still, Texas fans have a lot to be excited about with the addition of the versatile wideout as the Longhorns enter year two under Sarkisian.

Want the latest in breaking news and insider information on the Longhorns? Click Here

Want to join in on the discussion? Click here to become a member of the Longhorns Country message board community today!

Follow Longhorns Country on Twitter and Facebook.