Texas Football: Will Family Legacy Sway Five-Star OL to Texas?

Texas is hoping family tradition sways five-star offensive tackle Tommy Brockermeyer to the Forty Acres.

The nation's No. 1 offensive tackle, the No. 1 player in the state of Texas and the No. 4 overall recruit in the country, this All Saint's Episcopal High School product has the eyes of the nation on him as he whittles down his list of potential schools to make his final decision.

Brockermeyer is a franchise-type left tackle who can completely change a gameplan for an offense and give a quarterback piece of mind. Our sister site SI All American recently caught up with his high school coach who gave some insight on just what makes Brockermeyer so special.

"His film his sophomore year and then the camp circuit that he did last year is really where he made his mark," All Saints athletic director and head football coach Aaron Beck told SI All-American. "He's extremely aggressive when you watch him. He finishes plays very, very well. Honestly at our level, I can give him the ball out of the backfield, he's just really athletic. He could probably run the 400 (meter dash).

"It's just that combination of length, width, athleticism, speed, quickness and strength. He's just kind of the whole package. He's a prototypical left tackle. Right now at 17 years old his measurables are already NFL Combine measurables."

Even if you don't follow recruiting closely and this is the first you are hearing of Tommy, it's probably not the first time you've heard the last name.

Tommy's brother Luke is a linebacker at Texas who walked on before earning a scholarship in 2019 in a nice moment for the program.

His father Blake was an All American for the Longhorns in 1991, eventually going on to an NFL career with Carolina, Chicago and Denver, but the family's legacy on the Forty Acres actually starts a generation prior with Blake's father (Tommy and Luke's grandfather) Kay Brockermeyer, who played at Texas during the Darrell Royal glory days.

Many believe Tommy will be a package deal with his twin brother James, a four-star prospect in his own right (the No. 2 center, No. 34 player in Texas and No. 201 overall recruit according to 247Sports), meaning the school that gets Tommy will get two highly-touted recruits for the price of one.

With tradition and family clearly a high priority for the Brockermeyers, one would have to think Texas will be a tough school to beat in the race to land their services.

Note

Go and check out SI All American's piece on Tommy. They do a great job keeping track of the national recruiting scene.