Texas Football: Will the Longhorns Pursue Big-Time Transfer Linebacker?

Defensive coordinators and head coaches at Division I programs around the nation's ears collectively perked up today at the news that North Dakota State's Jabril Cox will enter the transfer portal.

A soon-to-be senior, Cox is entering as a graduate transfer, giving him immediate eligibility to play wherever he desires.

Cox is a genuine NFL-caliber talent at linebacker with rare speed for his size at 6-foot-3 and 230 pounds.

“I think he’s as good of a defensive player as there is in the FCS because he can do so many things,” former Bison head coach Chris Klieman told the Grand Forks Herald back in January of 2019. “Offenses have a hard time thinking, boy, how do we get around him? Or how do we throw over him from size standpoint? And just his speed and athleticism, I think it’s a game-changer. People don’t realize that until they get out there, not only how big for starters he is but how fast he is.”

Cox amassed 92 tackles, 9.5 for loss and 5.5 sacks last year and played a major role in leading the Bison to the FCS National Championship.

Texas was likely going to try its hand in the graduate transfer market before t Cox entered anyway with major question marks at the position going into spring football.

Marcus Tillman and Ayodele Adeoye are both sitting out spring ball with injuries. Juwan Mitchell has already entered his name in the transfer portal once, David Gbenda was sent home from San Antonio prior to the Alamo Bowl for a violation of team rules and DeMarvion Overshown is highly talented, but the converted safety is unproven in his new role at linebacker.

It will be a seller's market for Cox, who will likely draw attention from a ton of programs looking to bring in experienced talent at linebacker. Klieman, now at Kansas State, might have the early inside track to land his services, but players tend to pay attention when Texas throws its hat into the ring in these types of situations.

At the very least, it's up to defensive coordinator Chris Ash and linebackers coach Coleman Hutzler to at least make a play for Cox in the coming weeks and months.