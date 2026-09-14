Texas Found an Unexpected Hero in Comeback Win Over Ohio State

When Texas needed a hero against Ohio State, it wasn't necessarily the player most expected to deliver.

It was Wide Receiver Emmett Mosley V.

The junior wasn't the centerpiece of Texas' offense entering Saturday night. But as the Longhorns dug themselves out of a 20-point hole against the No. 1 team in the country, Mosley repeatedly found himself in the middle of the action.

That became especially important when Texas needed to keep its fourth-quarter momentum alive. Mosley finished with five catches for 65 yards, providing the kind of steady production that helped Texas turn a seemingly impossible comeback into a 24-23 victory.

Mosley Became the Answer When Texas Needed One

Oct 25, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Emmett Mosley V (3) reacts during the fourth quarter against the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

The biggest moment came on fourth-and-6 from the Texas 32-yard line.

With the Longhorns trailing 23-10 and desperately needing to keep their drive alive, Steve Sarkisian dialed up a concept designed to give Manning a chance to find Mosley. Manning delivered, hitting Mosley in a soft spot in Ohio State's coverage for a first down.

It was the type of play that can disappear from the box score.

It shouldn't.

Texas was still trying to climb out of a massive hole. One failed fourth down could have effectively ended the comeback. Instead, Mosley moved the chains and allowed the Longhorns to keep applying pressure.

Texas eventually finished the drive with a touchdown.

The Longhorns never looked back.

Mosley also made an impact earlier in the comeback, catching a 13-yard pass during the drive that eventually produced Texas' first touchdown of the fourth quarter. He did fumble at the Ohio State 12-yard line on the play, but Cam Coleman recovered, allowing the possession to continue.

That sequence summed up the strange nature of Texas' comeback.

Mistakes were still happening.

But this time, Texas had players around Manning capable of making the next play.

Manning will receive plenty of attention for the comeback. Hollywood Smothers deserves it, too, after scoring both of Texas' final two touchdowns.

But games like this are rarely won by one or two players.

Texas needed Mosley.

It needed Ryan Wingo to make plays. It needed Emaree Winston to contribute. It needed an offensive line that settled down and gave Manning time. It needed a defense that completely shut down Ohio State in the fourth quarter.

Mosley fit perfectly into that group.

He wasn't asked to carry the offense. He simply needed to be reliable when his number was called.

And when Texas was staring at a 23-3 deficit, reliable wasn't a small thing.

It was everything.

That could make Mosley's emergence one of the most important developments from Saturday night. Texas already has stars capable of attracting attention from every defense it faces.

What championship-caliber teams need, however, are players who make opponents pay when that attention goes elsewhere.

Against Ohio State, Mosley showed he can be that player.

The Longhorns may have found their unexpected difference-maker at exactly the right time.

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