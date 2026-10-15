Texas Gets Positive Justus Terry News on Initial Injury Report vs. Florida

The Texas Longhorns are coming off an ugly upset loss to the Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas this past weekend.

As a result, Texas fell from No. 1 to No. 7 in the AP Poll and now faces some notable questions headed deeper into SEC play. Another loss, and Steve Sarkisian's group will be facing win-out football until Selection Sunday for the College Football Playoff.

But fortunately, the Longhorns are looking healthy headed into Saturday's matchup in Austin with the Florida Gators as they aim to build another winning streak.

Justus Terry Nearing Return for Texas

Justus Terry on Texas Longhorns Visit | Justus Terry on X

Texas defensive lineman Justus Terry appears to be nearing his return to action after being listed as probable on the initial SEC injury report vs. Florida.

Terry has missed the past four games after suffering a toe/foot injury in warmups before facing Ohio State. He suited up and participated in warmups for the Oklahoma game but didn't see any action. It's likely Texas planned on using him in an emergency capacity if other players had to leave due to injury.

The Longhorns currently have just one player listed as out against Florida, as offensive lineman Jaydon Chatman will miss the game. Texas offensive lineman Jordan Coleman has missed the past two games but is now listed as questionable for Saturday's contest.

Additionally, Texas wide receiver Kaliq Lockett is doubtful. He has been ruled out due to injury the past two games and has played sparingly this season.

Here's the full injury report:

Texas vs Florida initial injury report



Justus Terry on the brink of a return after suiting up but not playing vs Oklahoma



Overall, the Longhorns are healthy. pic.twitter.com/BT5xSu83Jk — Zach Dimmitt (@ZachDimmitt7) October 15, 2026

Florida Faces Notable Injury Questions

On the other hand, the Gators could be dealing with some notable absences on offense against Texas.

Florida quarterback Aaron Philo is listed as questionable with a shoulder injury. His status on Thursday and Friday's report will be worth watching closely.

If he's unable to play, Florida quarterback Tramell Jones Jr. will get the start. Over the past two years, he's appeared in seven career games while completing 44 of 64 passes for 443 yards, four touchdowns and two interceptions along with 13 carries for 35 yards on the ground.

Additionally, Gators running back Duke Clark has been ruled out. He's proven to be a productive No. 2 ball carrier for Florida behind star Jadan Baugh, who will now have to carry more of the load out of the backfield.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.