Texas LB Justin Cryer is Done Talking About the Blocked Punt vs. Oklahoma

The Texas Longhorns suffered a crushing rivalry loss to the unranked Oklahoma Sooners in Dallas this past weekend, a result that puts serious doubt on the team's legitimacy as a national title contender.

One of the major reasons why Oklahoma was able to pull off the upset win despite minimal production on offense came down to two non-offensive touchdowns. While Eli Bowen's pick six in the fourth quarter was the late highlight, the Sooners' blocked punt for a touchdown at the start of the second quarter gave them the early life they needed.

Texas linebacker Justin Cryer missed his assignment on the blocked punt, allowing the Sooners He was asked about it after the game and then again two days later on Monday, but Cryer made it clear he's ready to move on from any questuons about the miscue.

Justin Cryer Clearly Ready to Move on From Blocked Punt

Texas Longhorns linebacker Justin Cryer (28) walks into the stadium before the game against the Oklahoma Sooners at Cotton Bowl. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even after likely watching the film from the game, Cryer had nothing more to add about his missed assignment on the blocked punt when asked about it during Monday's media availability.

"All right, I got asked this question like three times on Saturday, and I respect what y'all do, but I mean, I can't give you the answer that I already gave you," Cryer said. "I talked about it at length on Saturday, and I gave you everything I can give you."

Fair enough.

It was certainly an interesting response from Cryer, who has not been shy to speak at length about multiple topics with the media. He's been a real pleasure to talk with during interviews, even saying at one point he thinks he might talk too much.

That said, it's likely he feels some heavy frustration from the Oklahoma game and doesn't want to touch on it any longer. What's done is done, but the most important thing is ensuring that a similar mistake doesn't happen again, or the Longhorns could be in danger of suffering their second loss.

Fortunately, Cryer is a veteran linebacker with a mature mindset and approach. It's hard to imagine that he won't grow and learn from this as the Longhorns continue to make their way through the SEC schedule.

So far through the first five games of the year, Cryer has tallied 27 total tackles (10 solo) and two passes defended.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.