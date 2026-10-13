Texas Has a Chance to Expose Florida's Biggest Weakness

The challenge for the Texas Longhorns is simple this week: don’t let the Oklahoma Sooners beat you twice.

Saying the loss to the Sooners, Texas’s arch-rival, is a disappointment would be an understatement. The Longhorns were the nation’s No. 1 team, and despite not playing their best football after the early-season win over Ohio State, they were still expected to beat the unranked, struggling Sooners.

Now, as they look to bounce back, they will face a Florida team also dealing with the adversity of a loss. Except the Gators are in a worse position than Texas; they’ve lost their last two games, both with lopsided scores.

Texas will once again be expected to win on paper against a team that could be said to have nothing to lose. Yet, as much as Saturday presents an opportunity for Florida to pile on the Longhorns, Texas also has a chance to win big.

Favorable Matchup

Oct 4, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) runs with the ball while Florida Gators defensive end Jayden Woods (15) chases during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Given Florida's offensive struggles after two straight losses in which they scored 19 or fewer points against Missouri and South Carolina, it’s natural that most will immediately look at the Texas defense.

That is, as opposed to a Texas offense that, as even head coach and offensive play-caller Steve Sarkisian admitted, hasn’t played up to its full potential thus far. Texas ranks 59th in scoring offense nationally and 79th in total offense.

At the heart of the struggles is a passing game that isn’t playing up to its potential. Quarterback Arch Manning is still dealing with the growing pains of a relatively young signal-caller, while his supporting cast is inconsistent.

Texas ranks 90th nationally in sacks allowed and 62nd in passing offense. That is despite transfer-portal additions at both offensive line and wide receiver.

Yet, critics want to pile on the Texas offense and its current “lull,” especially in the passing game. Saturday offers a valuable opportunity against a reeling Florida defense. The Gators are among the nation’s worst pass defenses, allowing 268.7 yards per game, ranking 131st.

After a week of criticism following the second-half collapse in Dallas, where Manning threw two late interceptions against Oklahoma, Florida will provide a chance to get back on track.



Despite the negative plays Manning and the passing game endured against Oklahoma, there were positives. Cam Coleman's continued emergence and settling in as the No. 1 option in the passing game showed strides.

Coleman proved to be a trusted target for Manning, catching five receptions for 110 yards and a touchdown. Meanwhile, Ryan Wingo and Emmett Mosley each finished with at least 40 receiving yards.

Texas has the talent out wide to consistently succeed through the air. Yet consistency is the issue, whether due to Manning’s decision-making, offensive line protection, or receiver miscues. Whatever it is, Texas needs to identify the issue and find a way to maximize what they have on Saturday.

If they can do so, many of the burning questions about the Texas offense will be silenced at least for a week.

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