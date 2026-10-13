Texas vs. Ole Miss Kickoff Time, TV Details Announced

Texas football will once again be on ABC airwaves over the next two weekends after playing its last two games on the network.

The Longhorns and Florida will open up the ABC slate at 11 a.m. CT in Week 7. The following weekend, UT and Ole Miss will do battle under the lights at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin.

ESPN announced the 6:30 p.m. CT gametime for the Longhorns and Rebels, which is trending towards being a top-10 matchup.

Texas is currently ranked No. 7 after a 27-24 loss to Oklahoma in the Red River Rivalry this past weekend.

Meanwhile, Ole Miss is ranked No. 9 after a dominant 52-17 win over Vanderbilt in Nashville.

How to Watch Texas vs. Ole Miss Live

Oct 10, 2026; Dallas, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) huddles with the offense during the game between the Sooners and the Longhorns at Cotton Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Game Date: Saturday, October 24, 2026

Kickoff Time: 6:30 p.m. CT / 7:30 p.m. ET

Television Network: ABC (National Primetime Broadcast)

Live Stream: ESPN+, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, YouTube TV

Location: DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium — Austin, TX

Texas vs. Ole Miss: What's at Stake in Week 8

We don't know yet whether this game will be a CFP eliminator or not. Week 7 offers an intriguing test for both Texas and Ole Miss with Florida and Missouri, respectively.

While the Gators have lost two straight, overlooking any opponent in SEC play could be a fool's errand for the Longhorns.

Meanwhile, the Rebels are most certainly not looking past the No. 13 Tigers this weekend, with Missouri's offense being led by Ole Miss transfer quarterback Austin Simmons.

Simmons will have a chance in front of his former home crowd to outduel Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss, the man who took his job last season and never looked back.

If Texas and Ole Miss are victorious in Week 7, their battle in Week 8 could potentially propel one of them back into the top five. Neither would be eliminated from CFP consideration with a loss.

If either takes a loss this coming weekend, the Longhorns and Rebels would be facing off in a CFP eliminator matchup in Austin. A three-loss team has never made the CFP field in the 12-team era.

We'll see if either team will enter this matchup with its back up against the wall. The SEC's parity is creating high-stakes eliminator games here in October this season.

Sign up to our free newsletter and follow us on Facebook, X and Instagram for the latest news.