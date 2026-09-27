Texas Has a Critical Problem That Could Derail the 2026 Season

The Texas Longhorns, who are four weeks into the 2026 season, have been in two of the most thrilling games this season already. The most recent one was a nail-biting 20-17 win over the Tennessee Volunteers.

It was the first road trip of the season for the Longhorns, and a big test for head coach Steve Sarkisian's team, and despite the tight matchups, his program moves to 4-0 on the year.

The top-15 matchup was a dogfight, which was only made tougher by the Longhorns' costly penalties, a worrying trend that could derail the entire season if it continues to go unchecked.

Disciplined Football Makes a Difference

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks on during the first half against the Tennessee Volunteers at Neyland Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns have high expectations this season, and holding onto the No. 1 ranking and keeping the undefeated season intact, at least through week four, was challenged in Knoxville. It was a top-15 battle that would reveal more about the program, but the game was made more challenging by the Longhorns' inability to get out of their own way.

Coming into the contest, the Longhorns ranked 23rd in the country in penalties per game, averaging just 4.7. However, in the week four contest against the Volunteers, they finished the game with 11 penalties, five of them on offense and six on defense.

They came in critical situations on both sides of the ball. The Longhorns' offense, when the game was tied 10-10 in the third quarter, faced a 3rd and 2 on the Volunteers' 22-yard line. A delay of game, however, would set them back, turning it into a 3rd and 7, and after failing to convert, the offense would be forced to settle for a field goal.

On defense, two big ones came on sacks of Volunteers quarterback Faizon Brandon. Edge rusher Colin Simmons would sack Brandon on a 3rd-and-13, but an unsportsmanlike conduct penalty on his celebration would give the Volunteers a first down.

The other one came in the final drive of the game, and after the Volunteers recovered an onside kick, they were looking for anything to help them get close for a field-goal try. On a 3rd-and-19 in their own territory, a facemask on the Longhorns would reset the chains and move the ball back into Longhorns territory, putting more pressure on the defense.

For the leader of the defense to suffer a mental lapse at such a critical turning point of the game isn't an ideal look for the Longhorns. The competition is only growing tougher, and limiting self-mistakes will continue to be the difference in close games.

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