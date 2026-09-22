Texas Has a Much Bigger Problem Than Its No. 1 Ranking Heading Into Tennesse

Texas did what it needed to do against UTSA, earning a 30-6 victory Saturday night to finish nonconference play undefeated. The Longhorns remain No. 1 heading into their SEC opener, but the performance also exposed an issue that could become much more significant in Knoxville.

The defense dominated, holding UTSA to 142 total yards and forcing the Roadrunners to settle for two field goals. The running game also provided enough production to keep the offense moving, with Texas finishing with 400 total yards.

But the passing attack was far less consistent.

Arch Manning completed 17 of 33 passes for 164 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Cam Coleman early in the game. After those explosive completions, however, Texas struggled to consistently create plays through the air. UTSA's defense held the Longhorns scoreless for seven consecutive possessions at one point and limited Texas' longest play to 24 yards.

That could become a much bigger issue Saturday.

Texas' Passing Game Needs to Find Consistency

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning throws during the NCAA football game against the Ohio State Buckeyes | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Against UTSA, Texas was able to overcome its offensive inconsistencies because the defense repeatedly put the offense in favorable situations. Tennessee presents a different challenge, particularly with the game being played at Neyland Stadium in front of a hostile crowd.

If Texas cannot consistently move the ball through the air, it could put additional pressure on the running game and defense. The Longhorns rushed for 228 yards against UTSA, but not every SEC opponent will allow Texas to dictate the game that way.

Manning's performance also illustrated the difference between making a few explosive plays and sustaining an efficient passing attack. His two touchdown throws to Coleman gave Texas an early advantage, but the offense struggled to maintain that rhythm for much of the night.

There were also self-inflicted problems. Texas committed eight penalties for 88 yards, continuing an issue that had been relatively quiet through the first two games. Against Tennessee, stalled drives and lost field position could carry a much greater cost.

The Longhorns have already shown they can win a close game, as evidenced by their comeback against Ohio State. Their defense has now followed that performance with another dominant showing. But Tennessee will provide the first opportunity to see whether Texas' offense can consistently produce against an SEC opponent on the road.

The No. 1 ranking is not the issue Texas needs to solve. The bigger question is whether the passing game can become reliable enough to keep the Longhorns from having to win every game with their defense and running game.

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