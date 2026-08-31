Texas Has a Different Colton Vasek Plan Than It First Appeared

The new Texas Longhorns defense under Will Muschamp is all about versatility.

Discipline, pressure, and physicality are all major aspects of its identity. But the ability to cross-train at certain positions in order to attack and have players who can attack in multiple ways is also a key part of the system.

Players have also been known to change positions under Muschamp, like Kobe Black moving from corner to safety, and just last week, Jordon-Johnson Rubell moving from safety to linebacker.

Pass rusher Colton Vasek was already reported to be making the move from EDGE to SAM linebacker. Which, in and of itself, is a bit misleading. The SAM position in a Will Muschamp defense is a hybrid linebacker/stand up edge rusher position that plays close to the line of scrimmage, rather than a traditional strongside off-ball linebacker.

But on Monday, Steve Sarkisian clarified Vasek's situation, noting that instead of making a full move to the position, he is instead simply cross training at the position, as well as playing defensive end.

Sark Clarifies the Vasek Situation

Texas Longhorns defensive lineman Colton Vasek reacts after making a tackle during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

"You've got to have the ability to put big people on the field and defend those types of people, too," Sarkisian said Monday. "So we're just trying to create versatility amongst our defense, so we're not just so one-dimensional that we can play the multitude of offenses that we might play."

Texas already had one player who was cross-trained as an edge rusher, a SAM linebacker, and at MIKE linebacker in Brad Spence - so this isn't an entirely new concept by any means.

The Horns also have the elite pairing of former 5-star Lance Jackson and Zina Umeozulu at the defensive end spot, allowing Vasek to have some flexibility in terms of where he ends up on the field.

Regardless, the bottom line here is that Vasek is going to play and play meaningful snaps for the Longhorns this season. He is just going to do it from a couple of different places, rather than just one, while providing some valuable versatility for the defense.

Vasek is entering his fourth season with the Longhorns. Over that time, he has appeared in 24 games, where he has logged 121 snaps at edge, including 34 in run defense and 87 in pass defense, and he has seen over 177 snaps on special teams.

Vasek will get his first crack at his new role in the Longhorns' season opener on Saturday against Texas State.

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