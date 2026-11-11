Five Texas Longhorns Players Who Matter Most Against the LSU Tigers

The No. 6 Texas Longhorns have won back-to-back games and are coming off a 34-20 road victory over Missouri.

But LSU presents a different kind of challenge, particularly with a defense capable of creating pressure and an offense that can test Texas downfield.

With the regular season entering its final stretch, Texas needs its most important players to deliver in a hostile environment. These five stand out as especially important to the outcome.

Arch Manning, QB

Nov 7, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16) looks to pass during the second half against the Missouri Tigers at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: William Purnell-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Manning is the obvious starting point, but his importance goes beyond simply putting points on the board. He completed 28 of 38 passes for 297 yards and three touchdowns against Missouri, continuing a stretch of improved efficiency. LSU's defense, however, has been one of the country's better units, allowing just 176.4 passing yards per game.

Manning will need to make quick decisions, avoid costly turnovers and take advantage of opportunities downfield. LSU defensive end Princewill Umanmielen has 8.5 sacks, and Texas has allowed 27 sacks this season. If Manning cannot stay comfortable in the pocket, the Longhorns could struggle to sustain drives.

Raleek Brown, RB

Brown has become an important piece of Texas' offensive identity. His ability to contribute as both a runner and receiver gives Manning another way to attack a defense, and his production against Missouri showed how valuable that versatility can be.

LSU has been particularly strong against the run, allowing just 84.7 rushing yards per game. That makes Brown's ability to find space, break tackles and create yards after contact critical. If he can keep the offense out of obvious passing situations, Texas can make LSU defend the entire playbook.

Ryan Wingo, WR

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Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 31, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns wide receiver Ryan Wingo (1) runs for yards after catching a lateral pass during the first half against the Mississippi State Cougars at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wingo remains one of Manning's most important targets and a player who can change the game with one explosive reception. His speed and ability to stretch the field could be especially valuable against an LSU defense that has been more effective stopping the run than defending the pass.

Texas needs Wingo to win his matchups and create separation, particularly if LSU commits extra defenders to slowing Brown. A few successful connections between Manning and Wingo could force the Tigers to adjust their coverage and open opportunities for the rest of the receiving corps.

Andre Cojoe, OL

Cojoe's assignment could determine how comfortable Manning is throughout the night. With Trevor Goosby out for the season, Cojoe has stepped into the starting left tackle role, and the challenge against LSU will be significant.

Umanmielen leads the Tigers with 8.5 sacks and will be looking to exploit any protection weaknesses. Cojoe does not necessarily need to dominate every snap, but he must hold his ground, maintain sound technique and prevent LSU's pass rush from consistently disrupting the pocket.

Jelani McDonald, DB

Oct 24, 2026; Austin, Texas, USA; Mississippi Rebels wide receiver Traylon Ray (7) reacts after an incomplete pass defended by Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (4) defends during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

McDonald will have a major responsibility against an LSU passing game featuring Jackson Harris, who leads the Tigers with 800 receiving yards. The senior defensive back has been a reliable presence for Texas, recording a team-high 67 tackles entering the matchup.

Containing Harris will require more than one defender, but McDonald's ability to stay disciplined, tackle in space and make plays on the ball will be essential. Texas cannot allow LSU's leading receiver to dictate the game with explosive gains.

The Longhorns have the talent to win in Baton Rouge, but these five players will be central to making that happen. With the SEC race tightening, their performances could have consequences well beyond Saturday night.

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