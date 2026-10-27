Texas Has a Serious Problem With the Third Quarter

The Texas Longhorns got the massive win the program was desperately searching for after taking down the then-No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels in a thrilling 34-27 win that shouldn't have been as close as the final score indicated.

It was all Longhorns in the first half, dominating the contest and finally looking like the team that many expected them to be from the beginning of the year. Then the second half began, once again causing problems during the game.

It's not even the entire second half, as the Longhorns found a way to win in the fourth quarter, but third-quarter struggles remain the biggest problem for the program and, if left unfixed, will ruin any chances of making the College Football Playoffs.

Playing Just 75 Percent of a Game

Mississippi Rebels defensive end Blake Purchase (3) sacks Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning (16), forcing a fumble, during the second half at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Longhorns are perhaps one of the most confusing teams in college football. On paper, they should be a dominant force, with one of the best offenses in the country, at least, that was the thought entering the season.

Throughout the year, however, the Longhorns have struggled, failing to live up to the team many expected. There have been flashes, though, where it looks like they are putting it together, including the first half in the win against the Ole Miss, where quarterback Arch Manning and the rest of the offense were humming right along.

Then, the same issue that has struck every game, once again reared its ugly head: third-quarter meltdowns.

This time, against the Rebels, it nearly cost the Longhorns the game. They were outscored 14-0 in the third quarter and outgained 63-14, while turning the ball over once during that period.

This isn't a concerning trend either; this is a full-blown panic to fix this. On the season against SEC opponents, the Longhorns are averaging only 31.75 yards in the third quarter, with only three points scored over the course of four games. For comparison, their opponents are averaging 72.5 yards and have scored 31 points over that same time frame.

Surprisingly, it isn't even because of turnovers, and the one against the Rebels this past weekend was the Longhorns' first turnover in the third quarter this season. Instead, the problem is unsustained drives, and coming out of halftime slow, despite more often than not, starting games at a great pace to set the tone.

That leaves the program either praying to maintain its lead or scrambling to make up ground as it falls further behind. The Longhorns have played solidly the other three quarters, and fixing the third-quarter woes could be the difference for the rest of the season.

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