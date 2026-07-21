This Texas Longhorns Player Could Quietly Decide the 2026 Season

While many Texas Longhorns fans were probably not watching the FCS National Championship game between Montana State and the surprise Illinois State back in early January, it quietly became one of the best games of the season.

The Cardinals managed to tie the game up late in the fourth quarter and had a go-ahead field goal attempt to secure their national championship victory, seemingly. But on this day, Illinois State's fate would be decided by the special teams operation, or the lack thereof.

Illinois State fell in overtime due to a lack of prowess on the special teams front, with a pair of blocks to eventually lose by a single point. If anyone questions the importance of the third phase of the game, direct them to this game here.

For the Texas Longhorns, they know all too well how crucial the special teams operation is, and the memories of the 2024 season still burn a painful hole in the memories of those who remember.

Gianni Spetic Brings Experience and Reliability

Oct 25, 2025; Memphis, Tennessee, USA; Memphis Tigers kicker Gianni Spetic (44) kicks an extra point held by long snapper Jonathan Zarut (40) against the South Florida Bulls during the second quarter at Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Early in the transfer portal window, before the likes of Raleek Brown, Cam Coleman and Hollywood Smothers made their announcements, many were outraged that the Longhorns prioritized replacing their departing special teams unit.

Sure, special teams aren’t the sexiest area of the game outside of punt and kick returner, but with long snapper Lance St. Louis, kicker Mason Shipley and punter Jack Bowmester all exhausting their eligibility after 2025, it was the most dire position group to address.

Shipley was able to bring some much-needed stability on the kicking side of the operation, going 16-for-19 on field goals and a perfect 40-for-40 on extra point attempts. One of the earliest pickups, Texas brought in Memphis transfer Gianni Spetic to maintain the level of consistency that Shipley brought.

Like his predecessor, Spetic has plentiful experience kicking in the college game with almost 40 appearances across his three previous campaigns with Memphis and Ohio.

Septic is taller and bigger than most kickers, standing at 6-foot-3-inches, with a reported 221-pound frame, which brings some extra power on longer field goal attempts.

At Memphis last season, he booted in four of his five 50-or-more-yard attempts, with his longest standing at 55 against South Florida, which had an awkward angle tight on the right hashmark but was able to curve it between the uprights.

Although Spetic has the leg for longer attempts, he’s historically struggled with 40- 49-yard attempts, going 7-15 across his career. Compared to Shipley, who was pretty automatic in that same range, going 15-17 in his career and a perfect 7-7 with Texas last season.

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian and special teams coordinator Jeff Banks will know their kicker strengths, and the impending fall camp will be critical as almost the entire special teams unit has been replaced.

Texas will begin the 2026 campaign with fall camp on July 30th at the University of Texas at Austin campus.

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