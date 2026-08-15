Texas DB Jelani McDonald Generating Massive Preseason Hype

Texas Longhorns safety Jelani McDonald has been named to the Jim Thorpe Award watchlist. That should help McDonald's case to be named a future captain by Steve Sarkisian and Co. soon before Week 1. It definitely elevates expectations for McDonald during the 2026 season either way.

McDonald was always destined for sporting greatness, having won the 4A state triple jump gold medal and being named the Waco Tribune-Herald Super CenTex Boys Basketball Player of the Year in high school. With the Longhorns, the Connally product has been used as a multi-positional threat for Blake Gideon, who was there for McDonald's first two years in Austin. With that said, McDonald's best season was with Duane Akina, who was the defensive passing game coordinator and safeties coach last year.

Was it just natural progression, though? After all, McDonald has become capable of playing snaps at the star and strong safeties spots defensively and has played various roles on the special teams for Jeff Banks.

Texas Longhorns defensive back Jelani McDonald (25) against the Clemson Tigers during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

McDonald is as much of a plug-and-play athlete as anyone. Most situations seem suited for him to thrive. During his first full look as a starter last year, McDonald had a 5.4% missed tackle rate and three interceptions. He was a ball-hawk, but most importantly, he wasn't a turnstile in the secondary.

Certainly, the situation he's plugged into and playing for in is capturing that attention. Texas enters the season with hefty expectations because there are game-changing stars on all three levels of the defense.

As one of several stars on a watchlist, McDonald is the last line of defense in the deep defensive backfield. He's nearly impenetrable in the open field.

Many eyes are likely looking to him for an even bigger senior year.

Jelani McDonald is Texas' Glue Guy

A perhaps overlooked aspect of McDonald's contributions are his near-constant accountability checks on his teammates. As he explained last week, he's the one in the locker room making sure the little things are covered and the corners aren't cut.

"I just make sure that we keep that tunnel vision and just making sure that we're on top of everything whether it's our weight, our plays, just things like that," McDonald said. "Just making sure that we're technical, sound, and making sure that we take care of the small details."

McDonald wears many hats and juggles many roles. Every single one of them is crucial for the Burnt Orange.

If he plays them all to as close to perfection as possible, it seems some hardware could be in his future. He's already on track, after all.

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