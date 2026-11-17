Texas kicker Gianni Spetic made unique Tiger Stadium history during the Longhorns' 22-21 win over LSU this past Saturday night.

Since the 1997 season, Spetic is just the second visiting place-kicker to knock down a field goal of 50 or more yards in the fourth quarter or later at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge. Spetic nailed a 50-yarder with 11:37 to go in the fourth quarter to cut the lead to 21-16. On Monday, Spetic claimed that he could've made from as far as 60 yards that night.

Per the Iron College Football app, Ole Miss kicker Caden Davis's 57-yarder in overtime of a 2024 matchup was the only other 48-plus-yard attempt that late in a game. Davis was 4-of-5 in that game, with a successful 37-yarder in the fourth quarter. LSU won 29-26.

Spetic is 17-for-18 during the 2026 season and 2-for-3 beyond 50 yards. His only miss this fall came during the Red River Rivalry loss to Oklahoma, a failed 53-yarder with 1:54 remaining on the clock.

Spetic's 3-for-3 night kicking field goals helped hand Lane Kiffin's squad a CFP-disqualifying fourth loss this season. It also helped keep Texas in the SEC Championship Game hunt.

Spetic has delivered as a transfer from Memphis this season in every way imaginable. The UT football experience has delivered for him, too.

“I’m having a great time…This team is great," Spetic said to reporters on Monday.

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Gianni Spetic Honored For Efforts in the Longhorns' Win Over LSU

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian during the first half against the Florida Gators at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Spetic was one of several Longhorns who were honored in the SEC for the Week 11 college football slate.

Along with Jelani McDonald, who was named SEC Defensive Player of the Week after picking off Sam Leavitt three times, Spetic was named Co-Special Teams Player of the Week.

McDonald's interceptions during the first, second, and third quarters set up the late-game heroics for Spetic, quarterback Arch Manning, and running back Raleek Brown. Manning's game-winning pass to Brown on a flat route from pre-snap motion sealed the game, since Landen Clark couldn't return Spetic's squib kickoff more than seven yards at the final whistle.

The rest of the way won't be as easy as it reads on the schedule. Arkansas and Texas A&M are the definition of trap games, with the way this slate shaped up, after trips to Columbia and Baton Rouge.

Armed with a kicker who could hit from practically anywhere on the field, with the confidence he can make it from 60 yards, Texas is in a great position to finish the job and punch its CFP ticket.

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