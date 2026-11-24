The Texas Longhorns continue to flex their recruiting muscles before facing the Texas A&M Aggies in the regular-season finale on Friday.

After flipping 2027 Arkansas cornerback commit John Catlin IV on Monday, the Longhorns followed this up a few hours later with an addition to their 2028 recruiting class.

Texas has landed a commitment from three-star offensive lineman Lance Ciechanowski, giving the Longhorns their third verbal pledge in the 2028 class.

Who is New Texas Commit Lance Ciechanowski?

Detailed view of a Texas Longhorns helmet during the CFP National playoff first round at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

A product of Sierra Canyon High School in Chatsworth, CA, Ciechanowski is the No. 33 overall player in the state of California and the No. 30 interior offensive lineman in the class, per 247Sports' rankings.

He's received offers from programs like UCLA, Arizona State, Minnesota, Colorado State and more. Ciechanowski isn't as highly regarded as some recruits but it's clear Texas sees potential.

Texas' recruiting staff continues to like what it sees from Sierra Canyon's program. The Longhorns currently have former Sierra Canyon five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley on the 2026 roster. He's in his freshman season and is looking to return from injury as Texas aims to clinch a spot in the College Football Playoff.

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Additionally, the Longhorns hold a commitment in the 2027 class from Sierra Canyon four-star defensive lineman Kasi Currie, who announced his verbal pledge to Texas this past June.

Expect Texas to continue keeping close tabs on the talent coming out of Sierra Canyon High School as the years go by.

Texas' Updated 2028 Recruiting Class

Texas now has three commitments in the 2028 class. That number will continue to grow during the offseason.

Here's a look at Texas' updated 2028 class:

- Neimann Lawrence, QB, 4-Star



- Micah Rhodes, RB, 4-Star



- Lance Ciechanowski, OL, 3-Star

Lawrence is no doubt the headliner of Texas' 2028 cycle at this point but that could change over the next calendar year as the Longhorns continue to build momentum. Multiple five-star commitments could eventually be on the way once Texas signs its 2027 class and fully shifts focus toward the 2028 class.

Some of the most notable 2028 recruits that Texas has offered include No. 1 overall player and five-star edge rusher Kameron McGee, defensive lineman Kellan Hall, wide receiver Jaylen Addai, offensive lineman Kendrick Harris and cornerback Keaton Fields among many more.

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