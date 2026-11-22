The Texas Longhorns have one game left in the regular season after rolling past the Arkansas Razorbacks in a 45-3 win during Senior Day on Saturday.

Texas will now head east to College Station to face the Texas A&M Aggies on Friday in third meeting since the rivalry was renewed.

With a win over Texas A&M -- and other things around the conference going their way -- the Longhorns can clinch a spot in the SEC Championship against Georgia in Atlanta on Dec. 5.

Clinching Scenarios for the SEC Championship

Georgia celebrates after the winning the SEC championship game against Texas in Atlanta, on Saturday, Dec. 7, 2024. Georgia won 22-19. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Texas, Alabama and Tennessee all have realistic shots at making the SEC Championship in Atlanta, but the Longhorns appear to have the best chance at doing so.

Per SEC Network, here's what the clinching scenarios look like for all three teams headed into the final week of the regular season:

Texas makes it IF:

- Win AND Alabama loss



- Win AND Tennessee loss



- Win AND Alabama win AND Tennessee win AND losses by either LSU OR Miss State

Alabama makes it IF:

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Texas

Notre Dame

Miami (FL)

Indiana

Tennessee

BYU

Wake Forest

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

- Win AND Tennessee AND Texas loss



- Win AND Tennessee win AND Texas win AND Miss State win AND LSU win



- Win AND Alabama win AND Tennessee win AND losses by either LSU OR Miss State

Tennessee makes it IF:

- Win AND Texas loss

Alabama will host Auburn while Tennessee will visit Vanderbilt.

What Steve Sarkisian Said About the SEC Championship

Texas Longhorns Head Coach Steve Sarkisian before a game against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Texas head coach Steve Sarkisian has made it clear that the team wants to play in the SEC Championship instead of avoiding it in order to get more rest before the College Football Playoff.

He doubled down on this while speaking to the media after beating Arkansas.

"I think myself, I think our staff, the people in our organization, and the players in our organization, this is a highly competitive building," Sarkisian said. "This is a group full of people that have a super high competitive spirit, and the competitor in all of us wants to win and wants to win a championship. That's what we do it all for. And if we're fortunate enough to compete for an SEC Championship, we'll be all in on that. And then we'll regroup."

"And like I said, if we're fortunate enough to make the playoffs, we'll regroup and try to go win that tournament and win that one. But never would I say I wouldn't want to compete for something that we've worked so hard for for 10 months, 11 months. That wouldn't be fair to our players. It wouldn't be fair to our fans. So we're going to do everything in our power to try to get in that thing, and if we make it, we're gonna we're gonna try to win."

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