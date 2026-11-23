The Texas Longhorns are keyed in on finishing the season strong and finding a way back into the College Football Playoff after missing out on the postseason last year.

For head coach Steve Sarkisian, however, there is no time to focus solely on the season at hand, as building the future of the program remains pertinent, especially in the days of NIL on the recruiting trail and in the transfer portal.

As the Longhorns continue building on their top-10 recruiting class, they landed a big flip from John Catlin IV, an in-state cornerback who changed his decision from the Arkansas Razorbacks to the Longhorns after a weekend visit.

Who is John Catlin?

Texas Longhorns commit John Catlin IV | Via John Catlin IV on X

Catlin is a three-star cornerback, ranked at No. 38 at his position, and is the No. 52-ranked player from the Lone Star State. He plays high school football for one of the stronger programs in the state, Ryan High School in Denton, Texas, where he has been an impact player during his time there.

At 5-foot-10, 145 pounds, he has elite speed and lengthy arms that give him an edge at preventing catches and fighting through passes to get swats. He's got explosive athletic ability that allows him to keep pace with faster receivers and play contested passes as well.

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The Longhorns are no stranger to Catlin either, as his brother, former tight end Ja'Tavion Sanders, went there as well.

How Does Catlin Change the Class and the Future?

Texas Longhorns defensive back John Meredith III (0) makes an interception in the end zone during the first half against the Arkansas Razorbacks at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Catlin is the 24th commit of the cycle for the Longhorns and is the third cornerback in the class, joining Brandon Sherrard and Montre Jackson, all of whom also come from within the state. The Longhorns had always planned to take at least three cornerbacks in the cycle, but after John Meredith enrolled during this season, it allowed Sarkisian and the staff to make a push for another one.

Catlin is the lowest-ranked of the three, but his skill set is entirely different, excelling at covering the slot, and speedy receivers, giving him use when he steps on campus as he continues to round out each area of his game.

The Longhorns will continue making a push to flip other commits elsewhere, but retaining some of the top-ranked players in the class remains a priority, considering the previous top recruiting classes will be expected to make an impact in the next season and beyond.

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