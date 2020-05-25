LonghornsCountry
Texas Legend Returns to School to Earn Degree

Tomer Barazani

Nicknamed ‘The Sheriff’, Richard became a household name at the Forty Acres after he notched multiple awards including All-American Safety and Team MVP during his collegiate career at UT spanning from 1987-1990. Following his last season at Texas, Richard was drafted in the first round of the 1991 NFL Draft by the San Diego Chargers. Today, nearly 30 years after leaving UT early to play in the pros, Stanley Richard returned to Austin, TX, to officially graduate from the university and become a UT alumni.

The Sheriff credits his mother in returning to finish what he started.

"She opened my eyes and reminded me that I had made a promise. She said to go back to UT and finish what I started," Richard said. "Go back and find out what it is that they saw in me and to then offer myself to them and thank them for giving me the opportunity."

Richard also gave his perspective on how things have changed over the years.

"Back in the 80's, we had three exams and maybe two papers," Richard said. "Now you are writing papers weekly and having exams and quizzes weekly. You're more involved, you have better access to professors, and you have to be accountable."

The 52 year old admitted that "it took a lot of hard work, and now [he] feels more connected than ever with Longhorn Nation. It was a challenge, and I feel like I found more of myself."

After his Texas career, Richard spent eight seasons (1991-98) with the San Diego Chargers and Washington Redskins. His successful career included 21 interceptions in 124 career games in the National Football League. The Sheriff was inducted into the UT Athletics Hall of Honor in 2004.

