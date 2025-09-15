Texas Longhorns 4-Star Commit Visits Ole Miss
The Texas Longhorns have been failing to meet expectations on the football field. Despite two wins on the season, fans are starting to be fed up with the team’s lack of offensive success.
The Longhorns, who started the season as the No. 1 team in the country, have since fallen out of the top 5 and saw quarterback Arch Manning fall out of Heisman Trophy contention.
Texas’ 2026 commits may have started to take notice. Defensive tackle commit Corey Wells recently visited Auburn, and now fellow 2026 defensive tackle Dylan Berymon has visited Ole Miss.
Will Texas Lose Multiple Recruits?
Berymon was a massive addition to the Texas 2026 recruiting class. He is a four-star defensive lineman out of Monroe (La.) Ouachita Parish and is currently rated as the No. 4 player in the state of Louisiana and No. 201 in the nation.
“Pit bull of an interior defensive lineman with broad trunk, big base, and corresponding power and strength,” 247Sports’ Gabe Brooks wrote in Berymon’s scouting report. “Wears 300-plus pounds well considering relatively limited frame in height/length dimensions. Flashes sudden quickness in the trenches with knock-back power enhanced by a hot motor and intense field demeanor.”
In his junior season, Berymon recorded 30 tackles, 15 tackles for loss and three sacks.
In June, Berymon announced his commitment to the Texas Longhorns after being sought after by nearly 30 programs. He visited the Forty Acres on June 6, and on June 7 Berymon announced his verbal commitment to the program.
On Saturday, Berymon made the trip East to Oxford to watch the No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels’ 41-35 victory over the Arkansas Razorbacks.
With Auburn making a strong push for Wells and Ole Miss making its case to Berymon, Texas will need to focus on retaining at least one of the two highly regarded linemen to ensure that its defensive line room stays bolstered.
If Texas whiffs out on Berymon, it is losing a potential high-impact player with a skillset that will make him a hot commodity for NFL teams.
The Longhorns currently hold the No. 6 overall recruiting class among 2026 recruits, sitting just behind No. 5-ranked Texas A&M. Georgia takes the top spot and Alabama takes the No. 4 position. With five SEC programs in the top-eight classes, there is no doubt that the best talent in the nation still wants to play in the SEC.
Texas will take the field again on Saturday when it hosts the Sam Houston State Bearkats.