Texas Longhorns 4-Star DL Commit on Flip Watch?
One of the more impressive defensive linemen in the class of 2026, Petal High School (Mississippi) standout Corey Wells may be getting cold feet about his commitment to the Texas Longhorns.
Wells visited the 40 Acres back on June 6, and by June 9, he was committed to the Longhorns. His recruitment went dormant for three months until September 6, when Wells would go on an unofficial visit to Auburn.
Following his visit, Rivals’ Steve Wiltfong and Chad Simmons have predicted that the Tigers will poach Wells from right under the Longhorns’ noses.
Will Texas Retain Corey Wells?
Something Auburn has going for itself is that the Tigers are recruiting both Corey and his brother Chris Wells, who is a linebacker currently committed to the South Alabama Jaguars. If Corey does end up flipping his commitment, do not be surprised if it is a package deal with Chris flipping to Auburn as well.
“3-4 defensive lineman primarily positioned as a nose tackle that wins with brute force and above average play strength at the point of attack,” 247Sports national recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna wrote. “A better athlete than given credit for off the hoof, the Petal High School standout projects as a high-level impact starter at the Power Four level that will more than likely need a year or two of coaching before adding significant value at the collegiate level.”
On top of his prowess on the gridiron, Wells also competes in the shot put. In his junior season, he put up a 38-5.5 rep and was a Mississippi 7A regional qualifier as a sophomore.
Even if Auburn is successful in its attempt to poach Wells, the Longhorns have plenty of recruits in the tank. On the defensive line, coach Steve Sarkisian has landed commitments out of four-star tackles Vodney Cleveland, James Johnson and Dylan Berymon.
The Longhorns also hold five-star linebacker Tyler Atkinson, who will likely be the heart and soul of the Texas defense in a couple of seasons.
Texas currently holds the No. 6 overall recruiting class among 2026 recruits, sitting just behind No. 5-ranked Texas A&M. Georgia takes the top spot and Alabama takes the No. 4 position. With five SEC programs in the top-eight classes, there is no doubt that the best talent in the nation still wants to play in the SEC.
Petal High School and Wells are set to take the field again Friday night, when they take on Columbia High School in a non-district bout.