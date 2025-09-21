Texas Longhorns 5-Star Commit Shows Off Versatility in 300-Yard Performance
The Texas Longhorns had themselves a day offensively against the Sam Houston State Bearkats on Saturday in a 55-0 win.
The offense has struggled to start the season, so a performance like that was a breath of fresh air. With the offense stalling, coach Steve Sarkisian has luckily been hot on the recruiting trail and has some elite talent coming in to the program in the next couple years.
One player, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. out of Willis High School, turned heads in his latest performance against The Woodlands High School and gave Longhorns fans something to be excited about.
Jermaine Bishop Jr.’s Impressive Game
Bishop recorded more yards in one game than most offenses do. Against No. 11 The Woodlands, Bishop had 301 rushing yards, 14 receiving yards, 21 passing yards, and five total touchdowns, accounting for 30 of Willis’ 42 points in its victory.
On Bishop’s 247Sports’ profile, he is listed as a corner, something that came as a shock considering his offensive showcase.
He is currently ranked ast the No. 84 player nationally, the No. 6 athlete, and the No. 13 player in the state of Texas.
“One of the best pure football players in the country, reflected by absurd production on both sides of the ball across multiple Texas 6A varsity seasons,” 247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks wrote on Bishop’s scouting report. ”Dynamic three-phase playmaker who lacks ideal measurables and frame specs, but possesses wiry tendon strength shown in ball skills, run-after-catch strength, and surprising striking power for such a lean cover man. Ball skills magician. Immense production at receiver: nearly 3,000 yards and 35 touchdowns in sophomore-junior seasons.”
On top of being a standout on the gridiron, Bishop has had success on the basketball court as well. He finished his sophomore basketball season with averages of 7.7 points, 4.2 rebounds, 3.5 assists, and 2.5 steals and made varsity as a freshman.
Jermaine’s cousin, Michael Bishop, was a quarterback at Kansas State from 1997-98 where he won the Davey O'Brien Award in 1998 and finished second in Heisman Trophy voting.
As a member of Texas’ 2026 recruiting class, Bishop has been a massive part of getting the Longhorns in the upper echelon of recruiting classes. Texas currently has three five-stars, eight four-stars, and 10 three-stars pledged to its program, good for the sixth-best 2026 class.
The Longhorns are heading into a bye week, giving them time to prepare for the Florida Gators, who they are set to play on October 4.