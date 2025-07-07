Texas Longhorns Five-Star Commit Shuts Down Recruitment
With the Texas Longhorns being busy finding out where some of their top remaining targets of the 2026 recruiting class were committing to, one of their already committed prospects recently doubled down by shutting down his recruitment.
Per college football reporter Nate Gravender, five-star Texas athlete commit Jermaine Bishop Jr. has shut down his recruitment. Bishop committed to the Longhorns in May, picking Texas over the Texas A&M Aggies, Florida Gators and USC Trojans.
Bishop is one of the sought-after blue-chip prospects in the 2026 class for his ability to play on both sides of the ball. The Willis (TX) native is the No. 1 ranked athlete in the class per 247Sports Player Ratings as well as the No. 3 out of Texas and the No. 25-ranked player nationally in the 2026 class.
How Jermaine Bishop Jr. Fits With Texas
247Sports scouting analyst Gabe Brooks raved about Bishop's skills and gave him a high-level player projection to former Heisman trophy winner and second overall pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, Jacksonville Jaguars two-way star Travis Hunter, and other playmakers.
"Dynamic three-phase playmaker who lacks ideal measurables and frame specs, but possesses wiry tendon strength shown in ball skills, run-after-catch strength, and surprising striking power for such a lean cover man. Ball skills magician," Brooks wrote. "High school profile similar to players such as Kamari Lassiter, Ladd McConkey, Jordan Addison, perhaps even Travis Hunter in recent years. Projects as a high-major impact player who could become an early-round draft candidate."
Bishop's dynamic ability to play on offense and defense gives Steve Sarkisian the flexibility to potentially find him a spot on the field early on during freshman season. The Longhorns' 2026 recruiting class currently features wide receivers four-star Chris Stewart and three-star Kohen Brown, while having just one cornerback in four-star Hayward Howard Jr. Bishop might be the quickest to see the field when arriving in Austin.
The Longhorns are quickly becoming a factory at the wide receiver position, with back-to-back wideouts drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft. DeAndre Moore Jr. could extend that streak to three with a big junior season if he decides to enter the 2026 NFL Draft. And with players like Ryan Wingo and other exciting young names, the Longhorns' receiver room will continue to produce, and Bishop could potentially add to that.
And in the cornerback room, it's no different. The Longhorns just had Jahdae Barron become a first-round pick to the Denver Broncos in the 2025 NFL Draft, and Malik Muhammad has developed into one of the top cornerbacks in college football. Texas also has a plethora of young cornerbacks like Kobe Black and Wardell Mack. Bishop could join the growing list of talented cornerbacks at Texas.
Regardless of what side of the ball Sarkisian decides to feature Bishop more on, there's no doubt that he could be impactful right away.