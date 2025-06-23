Texas Longhorns 5-Star Commit Richard Wesley Shuts Down Recruitment
Five-star edge rusher Richard Wesley has turned heads across the country multiple times throughout this past month, first by decommitting from Oregon on May 27 and most recently by pledging his new commitment to the Texas Longhorns on Sunday.
As Wesley’s series of decisions demonstrates, this system that allows recruits to continue pursuing other options after verbally committing makes it difficult to tell if a player’s allegiance will stand the test of time.
However, according to a conversation Wesley had with Orangebloods’ Jason Suchomel, the recruit believes he has found his permanent home with the Longhorns and will not change course in the future.
“My recruitment is 100 percent, 1,000 percent shot down,” Wesley told Orangebloods. “I'm going here in January. It feels good. Feels good. It was kind of hard letting all the other coaches know that have recruited me. I had great bonds with them ... but in the end, I had to do what's best for me.”
Now that he has decided burnt orange is what’s best for his future football career, he is set to join a defensive line class featuring four-star commits Vodney Cleveland, Corey Wells and Dylan Berrymon.
His commitment marks the first one of this class for new edge coach LaAllen Clark, who came over from Ohio State earlier this offseason.
Beating out programs like Oregon and Ohio State to secure 247Sports' No. 2 ranked 2026 edge in the nation marks a strong start for Clark, and obtaining prospects like Wesley helps him establish more credibility with other targets in the class.
A win like this one helps keep the ball rolling for the Longhorns, and it has the potential to create more momentum for the program as this recruiting cycle starts to heat up.
With the weight of making his decision lifted off his shoulders, Wesley can now shift his attention towards preparing himself to take on the Forty Acres.