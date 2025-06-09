Texas Longhorns Stay Hot, Add Another Commit in 2026 Recruiting Class
AUSTIN -- The Texas Longhorns are staying hot on the 2026 recruiting trail after an important weekend of visits in Austin.
Per multiple reports, Texas has added its fourth prospect in two days with the commitment of four-star defensive lineman Corey Wells. A product of Petal, MS., Wells, who stands at 6-5, 300 pounds, is the No. 7 overall player in the state of Mississippi and the No. 26 defensive lineman in the 2026 class, per 247Sports' rankings.
His commitment comes after Texas started the weekend with a pledge from four-star defensive lineman Dylan Berymon on Saturday followed by commitments on Sunday from three-star wide receiver Kohen Brown and three-star kicker Jake Collett.
Wells also received offers from programs like Florida, Ole Miss, Tennessee, Miami, Oklahoma, Texas A&M, Arkansas, LSU, Florida State, Oregon State, Auburn and many more.
He previously took official visits with Auburn (June 3) and Ole Miss (May 30).
Along with the three other recent commits, Wells joins a Texas 2026 class that features five-stars like quarterback Dia Bell, athlete Jermaine Bishop Jr. and long snapper Trott O'Neal along with three stars like offensive tackle Max Wright, receiver Chris Stewart, cornerback Hayward Howard Jr., offensive lineman Nicolas Robertson and safety Yaheim Riley.
According to 247Sports recruiting analyst Cooper Petagna, Wells "projects as a high-level" starter in college.
"Still somewhat raw in his movement skills, Wells will more than likely need a year or two to develop from a technical standpoint to maximize his potential as a staunch run defender that can continuously take on and defeat double teams," Petagna wrote. "A better athlete than given credit for off the hoof, the Petal High School standout projects as a high level impact starter at the Power Four level that will more than likely need a year or two of coaching before adding significant value at the collegiate level."
The Longhorns have put together an intriguing and talented 2026 class that could add even more names as the offseason goes on.
Texas and Ohio State will open up the 2025 regular season in Columbus on Aug. 30.