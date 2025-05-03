Texas Longhorns Land 5-Star Commit in 2026 Class
The Texas Longhorns are hot on the recruiting trail as the summer draws near, and have landed their fifth commitment for the 2026 recruiting cycle, with more potentially on the way.
The Longhorns have secured a commitment from five-star long snapper Trott O'Neal, he announced on his X account. O'Neal is the first special-teams player to commit to the Forty Acres in this recruiting cycle, and is the fourth in-state recruit.
It all happened fast, stepping foot on campus for a visit last weekend, and with the commitment coming the same week as the offer. Special-teams coordinator Jeff Banks went out to watch O'Neal this week and extended the offer. Kohl's Kicking evaluation had this to say about O'Neal:
"O'Neal is easily one of the most exciting prospects in the 2026 class. He has impressive size and uses it extremely well in his snapping motion. O'Neal attended the 2024 Kohl's Spring Texas Showcase and finished with the 3rd highest overall charting score in the country. At the 2025 Kohl's Underclassman Challenge, he showed the same great consistency with his accuracy and ball rotation and we have grown accustomed too. O'Neal has the snapping talent and physical attributes every coach is looking for in their starting snapper."
The Prestonwood Christian product is the country's sixth-ranked long snapper and chose the Longhorns over the Air Force Academy.
O'Neal will get a chance to compete for the starting spot after the current long snapper, Lance St. Louis, runs out of eligibility in 2026.