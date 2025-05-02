Longhorns Make Final Five For Top 2026 Wide Receiver
As the summer nears, and the 2026 recruits take their visits, many are already nearing their commitment. Among those is Kayden Dixon-Wyatt, a four-star wide receiver, who will announce his commitment on May 4th.
The Inglewood, California, prospect told Hayes Fawcett of On3 that he will choose between Alabama, Ohio State, Oregon, USC, and the Texas Longhorns.
“They have a really good offense," he told Fawcett. "They played a really good defense when I was there. They’re a great all-around team. I like the relationships that I have with coach Steve Sarkisian and coach Chris Jackson.”
Dixon-Wyatt went on to say that Oregon is his top school and that the new receivers coach, Ross Douglas, played a significant part in their pitch to him.
“Oregon has always been a top school for me, but they have recently really started to separate themselves from the other schools," Dixon-Wyatt said.
Falling in at the number 86 overall prospect in the 2026 recruiting class, and the 12th-ranked wide receiver, Dixon-Wyatt would be an excellent addition for Steve Sarkisian and Co. It would be the second wide receiver commit in the 2026 cycle, joining Chris Stewart, the 38th-ranked receiver in the class.
Dixon-Wyatt possesses strong hands and plays a physical game, which allows the talented receiver to dominate 50-50 balls while maintaining the ability to make tough catches in traffic. Greg Biggins of On3 says he can be a dominant No. 1 receiver on a Power 4 team and a willing run blocker on the edge.
Kayden Dixon-Wyatt will make his announcement on May 4th.