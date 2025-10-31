Texas Longhorns 5-Star QB Target Set to Announce Recruiting Decision
Kavian Bryant, the No. 2 ranked quarterback in the class of 2027, has announced that he will make his college decision on Saturday, according to Rivals.
Bryant, who has narrowed his options to four schools, SMU, Florida State, Texas Tech and Texas, will announce his decision via the Rivals Youtube channel. He is ranked as a five-star prospect on 247Sports' composite rankings.
If Bryant were to choose the Longhorns, he would be the second commitment to Texas in the 2027 class, and the highest ranked recruit.
What Bryant's Commitment Could Do for Texas
A five-star recruit and the No. 5 overall ranked player in the 2027 class, according to 247Sports, if Bryant were to commit to the Longhorns, he would be the latest in an impressive cycle of quarterbacks to join Texas over the last few seasons.
As a sophomore at Westwood High School, Bryant threw for 2,442 yards, 34 touchdowns and three interceptions. A dual-threat prospect, Bryant ran for 709 yards and 11 touchdowns as well, averaging more than 12 yards per carry.
"Dual-threat QB with enormous production through first two seasons...Made noticeable strides as a passer from freshman to sophomore year and again in a relatively short time from end of sophomore season to the following spring elite camp circuit," 247Sports Scouting Analyst Gabe Brooks wrote. "Shows touch nuance and encouraging accuracy. Burgeoning velocity. Comfortable throwing on designed or improvised rollouts."
A highly sought-after recruit, Bryant's decision between Texas, SMU, Texas Tech and Florida State brings about much anticipation as he continues his junior season. Bryant last visited Texas in early June, traveling to the Forty Acres to attend the Longhorns camp. Texas then offered Bryant the same day.
More recently, Bryant took an unofficial visit to Florida State on Aug. 30 to see the Seminoles take on Alabama. Florida State defeated the Crimson Tide 31-17 in this matchup where Bryant was in attendance.
If Bryant does decide on the Longhorns as his college destination, he would join just a season after high-ranked 2026 recruit Dia Bell joins Texas. That would create an impressive carousel of quarterbacks to join the program under head coach Steve Sarkisian.
Though this Saturday will bring about important news for the Longhorns, there is one event that will take on a majority of Texas's attention. The team will be facing No. 9 Vanderbilt in yet another Top 10 matchup for Texas this season.
If all goes according to plan, Texas may walk away from the weekend with a big-time win and one of the nation's top recruits.